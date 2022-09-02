Less than two months after taking on information technology responsibilities for Franklin County, Washington-based NOC Technology made a costly recommendation. And more purchases could be coming.
NOC completed an assessment of the county’s digital infrastructure, cybersecurity and business continuity and found the infrastructure requires “immediate attention and action,” according to the order approved Tuesday, Aug. 23, by Franklin County commissioners.
The services will cost an initial $34,747 fee, plus $102,000 annually.
The fee pays for Microsoft 365 software designed specifically for government, Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said after the meeting.
“It needed updating throughout the county (government),” he said. “It surprised us too. It is what it is.”
Brinker added that the annual plan was less expensive than monthly service.
“Ultimately, it will save us down the road, and it helps us upgrade to where we probably need to be now,” he said.
According to Microsoft’s website, the government Microsoft 365 plan offers services “in a segmented government cloud community that enables organizations to meet U.S. compliance and security standards.”
County elected officials were updated on the software purchase at a meeting Tuesday.
“We’re actually going to be in this century,” Auditor Angela Gibson said. “You’re still going to have your Outlook, you’re still going to have all your programs. It’s just going to be a newer version and safe.”
In addition, NOC will be evaluating county computers, Second District Commissioner Dave Hinson said. “We have some that Microsoft is no longer going to support,” he said. “Sooner than later, we need to get on a replacement cycle.”
Hinson said his computer was made in 2007, while Recorder of Deeds Jennifer Metcalf said the public has noticed the age of her office’s computers. “It sounds like the gremlins are talking in there, every once in a while,” Hinson said, laughing.
Gibson told The Missourian she is waiting on NOC to tell the county how much replacing computers will cost.
Keeping the county’s cybersecurity strong means purchases like these have to be made, Hinson said.
“Microsoft has, basically, said, we’re going to stop servicing certain things, I guess anything less than Windows 10,” he said.
Franklin County hired NOC July 1 with a contract through the end of 2022, paying NOC $32,975 a month. NOC replaced AQM Computer Help, which the county contracted with for IT services since 2017.
County officials also discussed some other issues they have been experiencing since the change to NOC, including long distance charges to call from the County Government Center in Union to NOC’s office in Washington.