Franklin County estimates the cost of building a new highway department headquarters at between $1.4 million and $1.7 million.
The estimate is based on costs of similar projects for the City of New Haven, NB West Contracting in Pacific and the Missouri Department of Transportation, Highway Administrator Jim Grutsch said at a Thursday county commission workshop meeting.
The building would have around six truck bays on each side, with an office area. The highway department plans to move its existing offices in the Franklin County Government Center in downtown Union to the new headquarters. Grutsch added that most class 1 counties in Missouri have their highway department staff offices at their maintenance facilities.
“Basically, we need a big box,” Grutsch said.
The county closed on the purchase of 41.3 acres at 3401 Highway 50, between Union and Beaufort, in April. It paid $451,000 for the property, which was previously owned by Paul and Jo Ann Arand.
The headquarters building will allow Franklin County to consolidate, and eventually sell, its two existing highway maintenance facilities, one located on Riverview Place in Union, the other at the intersection of Highways ZZ and C, northwest of Leslie.
The county has been clearing trees and doing some minor grading of the land, Grutsch said. It plans to build the highway department facility near the center of the property.
MoDOT has approved the county’s plans for trucks entering and exiting the site, Grutsch said.
Additionally, the county is considering building a solar energy farm on nine acres of the property behind the headquarters. Solar power would be used to power the highway department facility, with energy left over to be sold back to Ameren Missouri for public use.
“It is directly south facing, and it is on the south-facing slope,” Grutsch said. “That tends to be more ideal. ... However we do construction, we will try to make it as energy efficient as possible.”
Grutsch has also been in discussions with Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton about the sheriff’s department using part of the county property as a shooting range. They had previously been looking at a site on Elmont Road, but Grutsch said this is better located for them.
“They would provide that funding for the project,” Grutsch said of the sheriff’s department. “I have told him and he agrees that anything that he does, he will need to be responsible for. ... I think he is encouraged about it. The neighbor (of the property) is fine with it.”
Grutsch will eventually need to know if the county plans to place the building’s construction in its 2024 budget or seek outside funding.
“I need some direction, because I will be putting together a budget here in the next few months,” he said.
The county already owns much of the needed indoor equipment, such as lifts, that can be moved from the existing facilities, Grutsch said. Commissioner Todd Boland raised the possibility that the buyer of existing highway department buildings may want to keep the equipment.
The county plans to complete grading of the site in September or October, then go out for bids on construction of the building later in the fall. Grutsch said it will award a contract next spring, with the building opening in September or October of 2024.
The county is also looking at integrating the special road districts in Franklin County into the county highway system, Grutsch said, adding that Washington has the only currently active special road district in the county, while the Union, Sullivan and New Haven special road districts “don’t do much” and have little to maintain. He estimated the special road districts own about 30 miles of road in the county, with most of that owned by the Washington Special Road District. The county taking on the districts would increase the roads the county maintains by 5 percent.
“Washington (Special Road District), they don’t even have anybody employed at this point,” Commissioner Dave Hinson said.
Grutsch said the district is seeking a part-time foreman.
“Most of the special road district roads are all paved and improved, so we’re not buying a lot of junk,” he said. “We’d still have to maintain snow removal and stuff like that.”