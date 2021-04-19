Franklin County has given the go-ahead for its portion of the Union Expressway project.
The county is responsible for a roundabout at the northern end of the $12.2 million project. Under the agreement approved Tuesday by county commissioners along with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, the six-member board governing the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), the county will pay just under a third of the roundabout’s $1.98 million total cost, or $660,003, with federal money covering the remainder.
“MoDOT confirms that the funding for the roundabout portion of the project is now in place,” Jim Grutsch, county highway administrator, said of the agreement. “They’ve committed the funding.”
Taking a shot at the proposed federal infrastructure plan, Commissioner Tim Brinker said this is the final piece that needs to be approved on the county’s end before construction.
“Infrastructure, that’s how you do it,” he said at the meeting. “Tell the federal government.”
Although the county will pay only 20 percent of the construction cost for the roundabout, it will be responsible for 100 percent of other costs. Those costs include $169,864 for planning and environmental studies, $50,000 for the roundabout’s right-of-way acquisition and $110,411 for construction engineering, bringing the county’s contribution to a third of the roundabout’s cost.
The city of Union, which approved its agreement with MoDOT in February, is paying $1.9 million of the $10.2 million expressway portion of the project.
The city pulled an item about a sound study for the project off the agenda of its Monday board of aldermen meeting.
“There was a little confusion between us and the county,” City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann told the board. “We agreed to pay 50 percent each, but the proposal was 100 percent in the city’s name. I wanted to work that out.”
Grutsch said Wednesday he hadn’t heard of Union’s concerns on the agreement.
The project features the seven-tenths of a mile Union Expressway itself, which includes a new bridge over the Bourbeuse River and roadway connecting to the current south Highway 47 intersection with Highway 50. The roadway is expected to be elevated with filled dirt.
Drivers will exit at Highway 47 on the north end at a proposed roundabout near the current intersection with Old County Farm Road.
Last summer, the East-West Gateway Council of Governments moved forward a total of $8 million in federal grant money for the Union Expressway, as well as the adjacent roundabout, part of a list of regional projects receiving funding.
The Union Expressway projects were the only ones in Franklin County on East-West Gateway’s draft list for its fiscal year 2021-24 Transportation Improvement Program, which was approved last year.
A public meeting on the expressway is expected in July 2021, according to a project schedule in the commission’s agenda packet. Right-of-way acquisition is expected in February 2022, with construction taking place between April and December of 2023.