Franklin County commissioners voted Tuesday to accept a grant they said goes beyond COVID-19 prevention and will help fight infectious diseases.
The $126,150 Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity (ELC) for Infectious Disease grant contract with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services was initially entered into with Franklin County in August 2020; it now runs through March 31, 2024, according to county documents.
The funds are to be used to assist in infectious disease case investigation, contact tracing response and coordination, and to promote public health education to reduce the spread of disease in the county.
ELC funding originates with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and is distributed through the states.
Jan Farthing, of Parkway, questioned using taxpayer money on contact tracing, which she called an “invasion of privacy” during the public comment portion of the meeting.
“Did we not learn already that such a course of action, besides being ineffective, disrupts our schools, businesses and homes but does noting to stop the spread of any disease?” Farthing said.
Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said the money helps fund existing Franklin County Health Department staff and assists department Director Tony Buel in tracing all communicable diseases, not just COVID-19 cases, which were decreasing in numbers before the county stopped reporting them two weeks ago.
“An influenza outbreak, hepatitis — anything like that could indeed occur,” Brinker said. “And these monies are not pigeonholed in that one specific arena.”
The contract adds two years to the existing agreement and will not be used to hire new contact tracers, Brinker said.
Commissioner Dave Hinson motioned to approve the funding, which Commissioner Todd Boland seconded, after Farthing spoke, before realizing the commission order had yet to be officially introduced. It was approved 3-0 after Brinker introduced the order.
After the meeting, Brinker said the grant is more for communicable disease “in total” than for contact tracing.
“This is not about anything other than resources being provided to the health department for addressing communicable disease, no matter what the disease,” he said. “Contact tracing is one minute portion of this. It’s not really the pursuit. The pursuit is the resources attained for the health department to prevent communicable disease spread and educate families that come in on how to deal with this as well.”
According to the CDC website, ELC funds have been dispersed since 1995. It funds 64 jurisdictions, including state, territorial and city health departments. Missouri has received ELC funding since 1999.