Franklin County officials are considering raising building inspection fees to help keep the county competitive with other communities.
Bill Placht, the county’s building commissioner, told county commissioners Tuesday that he is seeking an annual raise of around $10,000 for his inspectors. They currently start between $35,000 and $37,000 per year, though they can make more if they get certifications.
Franklin County now has one entry-level building inspector opening, Placht said.
According to job postings from the past year on the Missouri Association of Building Officials and Inspectors website, other area communities pay more to starting building inspectors than Franklin County. The city of St. Charles starts pay at $53,717, the city of Des Peres starts at $63,921, St. Louis County starts at $42,390 and St. Charles County starts at $39,467.
“The issue is keeping people and hiring people?” Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker asked Placht.
“What happens is we hire them, then we train them and they go off,” Placht replied. “And all that resource that we spent training them ... just about the point they start being beneficial to us, they (head down) the road, and we’ve got to start all over again. That’s been going on as long as I’ve been here.”
Brinker asked Placht to complete a more comprehensive market analysis of other comparable first-class counties and what their starting pay is for building inspectors and present it to the commission.
“We know why it’s not working, because our wages aren’t competitive compared to the other jobs that are out there,” Placht said. “And the incentives aren’t as great as others in terms of having certification. ... If there’s something glaring that’s not in place for us, we need to be cognizant of that fact and implement it.”
Brinker asked if the building department was “backed up and jacked up” because of the problems hiring and keeping inspectors.
Placht said the assistant building commissioner has gone into the field, when he is supposed to work out of the office, though demand has been lower recently because the department is in its slow season.
“That’s the bad thing about our department,” Placht said. “You’ve got to have five people during the summer to barely keep up, and in the winter time you get by with three of them. You can’t fire two of them in the fall and hire them back in the spring to keep up.”
Officials previously discussed hiring a part-time employee for the department, possibly a retiree, but it did not appear to go anywhere, Commissioner Todd Boland said.
Permit fees covered 93 percent of the building department’s budget last year, or $33,000 short of matching it, Placht said.
Fees have not been adjusted in seven or more years, officials said.
“Obviously, we don’t want to throw out any more burden on (builders) than we have to, but to keep the lights and the fuel and the equipment we need to go out for an inspection, it has increased over the last 10 years, and we haven’t,” Boland said.
For an $1,100 inspection fee for a $350,000 home, the person paying the fee now gets a review from planning and zoning and inspections as construction progresses, Placht said. That means 11 to 15 visits to the site during a home’s construction.
“Call your appliance repair man and get 15 trips out, and see what that’s going to cost you,” Brinker said.
The inspections help residents know their investment is being built appropriately, safely and to code, officials said.
“They’re getting a heck of a lot of activity for the buck,” Brinker said.
Permit fees on a $350,000 house cost $1,227 in Washington, $919 in Union and $1,696 in Pacific, according to figures compiled by Franklin County. The cost in unincorporated parts of other Missouri counties include $2,555 in St. Charles County, $1,490 in St. Louis County, $1,785 in Jefferson County and $1,362 in Boone County.
Brinker said the county is likely several hundred dollars low on the fee.
“I think a $1,500 to $1,750 number on a single-family home is not out of the realm of reality,” he said. “I think we need to make sure these fees are commensurate with the services provided, and I think we’re probably a little off.”