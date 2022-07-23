Franklin County Government Center
Buy Now

The Franklin County Collector’s Office is making some adjustments dealing with the transition to a new information technology company.

At the end of June, the county switched to NOC Technology, of Washington, ending its relationship with AQM Computer Help, of Union, which it had contracted with since 2017. After giving tentative approval in late June, county commissioners approved an emergency agreement with NOC at their July 7 meeting that goes through the end of 2022, with the option to renew for a year.