The Franklin County Collector’s Office is making some adjustments dealing with the transition to a new information technology company.
At the end of June, the county switched to NOC Technology, of Washington, ending its relationship with AQM Computer Help, of Union, which it had contracted with since 2017. After giving tentative approval in late June, county commissioners approved an emergency agreement with NOC at their July 7 meeting that goes through the end of 2022, with the option to renew for a year.
NOC had already been at work with county offices by the July 7 meeting, Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said.
Later in the meeting, Second District Commissioner Dave Hinson said they had a “hiccup” in the collector’s office. That led them to determine they need to have an analysis of the system.
County Collector Doug Trentmann told The Missourian that computers in his office were down for three hours on July 5. All employees could do during that time was issue waivers for people who do not owe taxes.
Part of the county’s old agreement with AQM said the company is supposed to turn over all documentation once the contract ended, which would allow the county to move forward, Hinson said at the meeting.
“They told me that it would be a lot less expensive for the county if AQM turns over the documentation,” he said. “If not, it’s probably going to be more expensive as far as trying to figure out where everything is at.”
On Tuesday, Trentmann said they were finally able to get the needed information from a retired AQM employee.
The issue in the collector’s office was that no one knew how to turn the computer system on, Trentmann said. “AQM had no notes, they left us with nothing when they walked out,” he said.
He hoped to have another company come out and perform a “developer intervention” to keep the system running. “NOC was a little overwhelmed at the time,” Trentmann said.
While the county is not bringing in another company at this time, NOC was able to adjust, Trentmann said. “Everything is running,” he said.
The issues were limited to the collector’s office, as far as Trentmann knows.
“NOC is doing a great job,” Trentmann said. “They are definitely getting their feet underneath them and figuring things out.”
Meanwhile, AQM’s Patrick Jacobwith sent a letter to the county July 11 detailing accomplishments the company had over 25 years working with the county. They include a rewrite of revenue management software, moving to new jail facilities with no interruption of services and development of automated payment programs during the COVID-19 crisis.
“AQM has been a trusted partner for the citizens of Franklin County for over 25 years and looks forward to continuing to serve this community for years to come,” Jacobwith wrote. “AQM thanks you for your friendship and wishes you the best in the future.”