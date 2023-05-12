A company that provides an online marketplace for auctioning and purchasing tax distressed properties will have an expanded role in Franklin County’s annual tax sale.
County commissioners voted Tuesday to hire CivicSource to conduct title searches for $50 each.
The county will pay the firm $50 per search for the remainder of 2023, which is lower than CivicSource’s regular fee of $95 per search. Franklin County Collector of Revenue Doug Trentmann attributes the discount to the volume of searches.
“Right now, we have 569 properties that are going to be researched,” he said.
In 2022, Trentmann’s office used CivicSource to mail notices to anyone whose name came up on its title search for delinquent properties, at a cost to the county of $17 per mailing. While the county plans to have CivicSource perform that work again this year, it will now also pay Civic Source to conduct the actual searches.
CivicSource will conduct more of an “interested party” search than just a title search, Trentmann explained.
“A title search is going to find a deed of trust on a property,” he said. “An interested party search is going to tell me who those people would be, and that company could then notify them if I want them to. With a typical title search, we would be doing all of that work.”
Last year, the first time CivicSource mailed notices for Franklin County, the collector’s office completed its own title searches and then provided that information to CivicSource, which led to a duplication of work, Trentmann said. “They had to then do their research on the back end,” he said. “The partnership really didn’t work on that end.”
The nice thing about working with CivicSource is the county can use the company for certain tasks but still do others in-house, Trentmann said. The county will send initial notices about the tax sale to property owners, then use CivicSource to send final notices, if needed.
“We’re just trying to use a company that specializes and has expertise in that,” he said. “I don’t want to lose the personal touch we have, because that helps us out.”
CivicSource’s cost-per-use pricing allows the collector’s office to mail notices itself to those it knows well, like local banks, Trentmann said.
“We’ll take care of notifying them,” he said. “I’m not going to spend $17 to send a letter to the Bank of Washington 30 times. We will take care of notifying the local banks at one time through the office, and tell them here are all the properties in the tax sale that you have a lien on.”
CivicSource, a division of Archon Information Systems, is based in New Orleans.
The 569 properties currently slated to be sold at the 2023 tax sale is down about 200 from this time last year, Trentmann said. The tax sale is scheduled for Aug. 28.
The number of properties is expected to decrease as some properties owners pay off back taxes leading up to the tax sale.
In 2022, the county collected $161,642 on the sale of 82 delinquent properties at its tax sale.
The county makes properties available at the tax sale after three years of delinquent taxes. If the properties are not sold at the sale for three years, the county takes possession. At that time, the public can purchase the properties through the county commission outside the tax sale.