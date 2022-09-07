After poor attendance recently, Franklin County elected officials have decided to reduce the times they meet as a group to quarterly.
The elected officials have been meeting monthly, with officials giving updates on issues facing their offices, as well as discussing countywide topics.
But Aug. 30, county commissioners Dave Hinson and Todd Boland; Jennifer Metcalf and Lisa Smart, the outgoing and incoming recorders of deeds, respectively; Auditor Angela Gibson, Collector of Revenue Doug Trentmann; and Assessor Dawn Mentz were the only elected officials in attendance at the start of the meeting. Public Administrator Mary Jo Straatmann arrived after the initial discussion on the future of the meetings.
“We started this a couple years ago, because everybody was like, ‘We never get together and talk,’ ” Boland said.
The meetings were initially on Mondays but were moved to Tuesdays because more officials are in the office and Tuesdays are less busy, Boland said.
“My proposal is we decide that we either cancel these or we decide that we go to once a quarter,” he said.
Other officials agreed, adding the meeting schedule was off for a while because of COVID-19.
Last week’s meeting was particularly low attended, with some elected officials who usually come not there. Among those was County Clerk Tim Baker, who was away at a clerk’s conference.
Those in attendance also decided to invite non-elected department heads, such as the directors of the highway, health and building departments, to future meetings. “I don’t know why we went away from that,” Hinson said.
Issues discussed at Tuesday’s meeting included results of the recent delinquent tax sale and the recorder’s office now allowing electronic filings for marriage licenses, which is important because Metcalf said September is the office’s busiest month for weddings. The county’s dental insurance plan also was discussed.
The elected official meetings are usually held on Tuesdays after the regular county commission meetings, which are not impacted by the change.