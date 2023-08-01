Franklin County Government Center

Franklin County is considering working with a private company on handling the rotation of many of its vehicles.

Ryan Owens, account executive at St. Louis-based Enterprise Fleet Management, told county officials Thursday that his company could save Franklin County $850,000 over 10 years over the county managing the replacement of its own vehicles, which it does now. He said his company works with cities including Washington, Union, St. Clair, Jefferson City and Ferguson, as well as the Missouri Office of Administration and the Missouri Department of Corrections.

