Franklin County is considering working with a private company on handling the rotation of many of its vehicles.
Ryan Owens, account executive at St. Louis-based Enterprise Fleet Management, told county officials Thursday that his company could save Franklin County $850,000 over 10 years over the county managing the replacement of its own vehicles, which it does now. He said his company works with cities including Washington, Union, St. Clair, Jefferson City and Ferguson, as well as the Missouri Office of Administration and the Missouri Department of Corrections.
“We work extensively throughout the state, as well as cities, local governments, etc., just helping entities replenish, refresh their fleet and provide significant cost savings,” he said.
Enterprise identified 104 Franklin County vehicles, primarily in the sheriff’s office, that would fit in its primary “niche” for its four- to five-year equity lease program, Owens said. Many sheriff’s office SUVs, pickups and sedans are high in mileage.
The county now keeps its vehicles an average of 10 years, Owens said. “As it lies today, we could take that and cut that essentially in half,” he said. “So, basically, you have a brand new fleet every four to five years. We can structure that to be longer or shorter based on what your wants and needs are.”
Having newer vehicles would reduce maintenance costs, Owens said. “The engine technology just gets better and better, based off the fact that the government is pushing that from a sustainability standpoint, but also from a competition standpoint. Everyone wants to have the best and most efficient vehicle on the market, so that drives fuel efficiency.”
Enterprise identified 33 county vehicles it would replace in the first year of its program. It would sell off the old vehicles and keep $400 of the profits, with the remainder going to the county.
In addition to keeping part of the sale profits, Enterprise also makes money on its fleet lease program through advertising credits from car manufacturers and from interest on the lease.
“We act as the bank, which is built into the lease figures here,” Owens said.
The company specializes in small sedans up to class 6, the size of a Ford F-650, though Owens said it could also work with the county on larger vehicles with longer lifespans, like dump trucks.
Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker asked about potential changes to government vehicle fleet rules. “What if the idiot in the White House mandates all e-cars or something like that?” he said.
“He can barely mandate his own breakfast,” Owens replied.
Owens added that it is currently rare for governments to move their fleets to fully electric or hybrid vehicles, citing less than stellar resale costs. “I think, ultimately, that will come down the road, but we’re not there yet,” he said. “And we will know well ahead of time before it hits there.”
The county will need to have “real, precise, accurate historic” data before making a decision, Brinker said. “For a potential savings of $85K a year, let’s make sure (the assumptions) are right,” he said.
Once more information on maintenance costs is obtained, Brinker said county commissioners will further discuss whether to go with Enterprise Fleet Management.
