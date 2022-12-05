The deadline to pay 2022 personal property and real estate taxes in Franklin County has been extended to Jan. 15 from its traditional Dec. 31 deadline. The extension automatically went into effect after technology glitches delayed the computation and mailing of the bills by the required Dec. 1 deadline.
“They still haven’t been mailed, so that still could change,” county Collector of Revenue Doug Trentmann said Thursday.
Trentmann hopes the bills will be sent soon and the payment deadline will not need to be further extended.
Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said tax bills are expected to be sent out by the end of next week, with most residents receiving them by Dec. 15.
“Really, it’s a good respite, in that taxpayers have an extra 15 days to pay,” he said.
The delay in tax bills being issued was related to the transition of county information technology services from AQM Computer to NOC Technology. The county usually sends out tax bills in early November.
But this year, the county’s printing contractor, PacWest Direct of Dinuba, California, was unable to get the bills printed before the deadline to avoid pushing back the Dec. 31 due date, Trentmann said. “They tried to rush the order,” he said.
People have been able to pay their taxes online since Nov. 21 at billpay.forte.net/FRANKLINCOMOTAX or in person at the collector’s office, 400 E. Locust St., Room 103, in Union.
“We’ve been very steady here,” Trentmann said of in-person payments at the collector’s office.
Mortgage companies that hold many accounts have been paying as well, he said.
State statute forbids governments from implementing penalties or interest based on delinquent bills that were not mailed at least 30 days before the due date.
Once he knows the bills have been mailed, Trentmann plans to use the public forum of a commission meeting to certify the mailing, which would finalize a deadline, he said.
The Missourian received emails from readers expressing concerns about the delay in tax bills being mailed. One questioned why the collector’s office used a California company to handle the mailing of the bills, rather than one in Missouri. Trentmann said they had a competitive bid process and PacWest was the low bidder that met the requirements of the bid.
Trentmann said one Missouri company did submit a bid, but the bid came in higher than PacWest’s, and he spoke to two other Missouri companies that were busy and could not take on another job.
The emailer also said she was only able to access personal property taxes online, not real estate. Trentmann said he has not heard any complaints about that. He said there is a check box in the online “collector search” that allows users to switch between real estate and personal property taxes.
Another resident sent a screen shot of a conversation on NextDoor, a social network for neighborhoods, with users finding it difficult to pay taxes online. The emailer suggested it is easier to pay taxes in St. Louis County than Franklin County.
“In my world, we receive nothing but complaints,” Trentmann said. “But when you compare the volume of payments we receive versus the volume of complaints we receive, it appears people have figured out how to use it.”
With Jan. 15 falling on the Sunday before the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, Trentmann advises taxpayers to mail their bills by Friday, Jan. 13, for them to be postmarked in time.
Also Thursday, the county commission voted to extend its contract with NOC for a full year, starting Jan. 1, 2023. The Washington company will be paid $32,975 per month, the same amount it was paid the last six months of 2022, as well as what AQM was paid monthly the first half of 2022.
Commissioners did ask the county’s legal counsel Mark Piontek to discuss amending the contract with NOC, so the agreement can include a clause allowing the county to terminate the agreement with 60 days notice.
“Nothing against them,” Second District Commissioner Dave Hinson said. “We should have done that with the last contract.”