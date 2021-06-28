Anyone wishing to vote in the Aug. 3 special election should register with the Franklin County Clerk’s Office no later than Wednesday, July 7.
Only residents of the Strain-Japan R-XVI School District and St. Louis Community College District are voting in the county.
Strain-Japan is asking voters whether they want to maintain their current operating tax levy of $3.7451 per $100 assessed property valuation.
The only Franklin County polling place open for the Strain-Japan election will be Japan School, 4640 Highway H, in Sullivan.
St. Louis Community College has a property increase of 8 cents per $100 valuation on the ballot, which would bring its tax rate to 27.87 cents per $100 valuation. According to the ballot language, it would help update the district’s career training programs.
Franklin County polling places open for the community college race are the Pacific Eagles Club, 707 W. Congress St., and the Tri-County Community Center, 800 W. Union St., both in Pacific; Gray Summit United Methodist Church, 204 Ford St.; Heart of Worship Community Church, 3861 Highway N, in Catawissa; the Robertsville Masonic Hall, 1228 Adler Lane; Head’s Store, 3516 St. Albans Road, in St. Albans; and the Ridge Church, 51 Highway M, in Villa Ridge.
Anyone who has moved within the county to one of these districts is asked to call the clerk’s office by July 7 at 636-583-6364, so they can complete a change-of-address card.
Registered voters in either district also can vote at the clerk’s office, 400 E. Locust St., Room 201, in Union Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. They also can vote from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 31.
Accepted reasons for voting absentee include being out of the county during Aug. 3 voting hours, illness or physical disability, religious belief or practice, employment as an election worker somewhere other than the voter’s assigned polling place, incarceration (if the voter is still eligible to vote) and certified participation in the address confidentiality program.
Eligible absentee voters also can submit written requests for mailed ballots to the clerk’s office no later than July 21.