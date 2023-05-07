A week after discussing issues with mobile storage containers being left for long periods of time on properties, county officials further looked for solutions at a Thursday workshop meeting.
“We’re looking at potentially changing our code to allow them in certain situations,” County Planning Director Scottie Eagan said of mobile storage units like rail cars, cargo containers and semi-trailers. “I’m still working on it.”
The county approved an ordinance last year that allowed for temporary mobile storage for up to a year if someone has a valid building permit. But Eagan said at an April 27 workshop that many who claimed to use them for construction actually use them for longer-term storage.
But Billy Eckelkamp, the county’s municipal court prosecutor, who attended Thursday’s meeting but not the April workshop, said the county should start by tightening up what the definition of a mobile storage container is. He said the current definition prohibits things like businesses having cargo trailers or even Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker from keeping his golf clubs in his vehicle.
Eagan said the ordinance is written that way for a reason. “We’ve had people that have cars and they were storing their crap in them,” she said. “Mobile storage is still going to be there (in the ordinance), and we’re going to have other definitions for cargo containers, stuff like that.”
Eckelkamp said some people use storage containers properly.
“You take a Conex container and you secure it to the ground,” he said. “We have people that use them as their homes, and they get building permits. But if you secure it to the ground, is it still mobile storage? By this definition it is. ... If they want to build them in and incorporate them into a building, why do we care? They cover it up, and you can’t see it.”
Brinker replied that containers built into homes are not what the county is hearing about in the complaint-based system. “The issues that get complained to about are the unsightliness and the longevity, that kind of thing,” he said.
Eckelkamp suggested the ordinance say containers are allowed if they are not visible from a public road or neighboring property.
Brinker said the county will review the code and amend the definition of mobile storage before passing a commission order.