Franklin County has its wires crossed about a 911 communications tower it purchased in Washington County.
The costs of maintaining and inspecting the 903-foot-tall tower are prompting Franklin County officials to consider shortening the structure — without affecting emergency communications.
Shortening the tower would require approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Franklin County Emergency Management Director Abe Cook said. It also could mean less work for the federal agencies in the long run.
“Some of the maintenance stuff, once you get over 500 feet, gets a little more challenging and difficult,” Cook said. “Also, with the FAA, some of the painting and regulatory stuff is more challenging the taller you get.”
One advantage of the taller tower is potential use for wireless internet, Cook said. But the portion of the tower used for emergency communications would not be impacted because it is located 340 feet up the tower.
The shorter tower also would mean fewer guy wires are necessary to support it.
Franklin County received only one bid for the inspection of concrete anchor pads for the guy wires that support the 903-foot-tall tower. County commissioners voted Tuesday to reject the bid from Allstate Tower Inc., of Henderson, Kentucky, for $49,100.
“That bid was well over the budgeted amount allowance,” Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said.
The rejection came on Cook’s recommendation. “We had done some preliminary work on estimates of what it would be,” he said. Officials did not say at the meeting how the tower would be shortened or determine a shorter height for the tower.
Cook did not have the county’s budgeted cost available but said it was significantly lower than the Allstate bid.
“We’re going to have to go back to the drawing board to see if there are other options, what steps to take from there,” he said.
Cook said the county wants to avoid putting the “cart before the horse” and figure out what inspections need to be done before the tower would be shortened and which should be done afterward.
The county purchased the tower and 120 acres surrounding it for $108,000 in October 2019 at a Washington County Sheriff’s sale. The tower, which provides emergency communications to the southern part of Franklin County, went into operation in 2020.
The tower was previously used by a radio station.
In May 2021, Franklin County sold 83 acres of the land it bought with the tower for $60,000 to a living trust belonging to state Sen. Dave Schatz and his wife, Chara. According to previous Missourian reporting, Schatz, now a candidate in the U.S. Senate Republican primary, said the property is adjacent to 1,400 acres he owns and has a cabin.