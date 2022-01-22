The Franklin County Transportation Committee is looking to make it easier for municipalities to apply for county grants, or possibly eliminate the process entirely.
Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker told members of the committee, comprised of municipal officials from around the county, that it could be simpler to just award proportional amounts of money directly to each municipality or road district.
The money has been awarded piecemeal for projects ranging from road resurfacing to sidewalk construction to sewer installation. The county money is sometimes put up as matching funds to garner larger federal or state grants.
“You shouldn’t have to come calling for it,” Brinker said at Thursday’s meeting. “My opinion is it should be easier to access for every agency.”
Entities now apply on a project-by-project basis for the funding, which comes from a portion of sales tax revenue in the county.
County Highway Administrator Jim Grutsch said that adds up to roughly $350,000 available annually; that’s 5 percent of the $7 million that comes in from sales tax.
“The requests always come in higher and we try and award with an equitable formula to those requesting entities,” he said.
Grutsch currently receives the applications, scores them on their merits and awards money based on the scores, he said. That process has been used for more than a decade.
But some questioned how the money would be awarded if applications were eliminated and the grants were made proportionally.
Washington City Administrator Darren Lamb asked if it should be based on population or on how much sales tax is spent in each city. Some fear Washington and Union would take the largest share if it is based on sales tax revenue.
“I’m not saying all of it, but you could do a portion of it (based on sales tax),” Lamb said.
New Haven City Administrator Kathleen Trentmann said she doesn’t mind the application process but would like to see the scoring and ranking system changed.
“In our community, we do get funding for our bigger streets, then we have little streets off to the side that we don’t ever touch because we don’t have the funding,” she said.
“But for us to apply for a grant through the county, it’s like, ‘Well, there’s no traffic on that street. It probably will not get funded,’ ” Trentmann said. “I feel this money from the county, we could use on these side streets that never would be funded on any other level.”
It can be difficult to gather relevant information, such as traffic counts, on little-used streets in a small town, Trentmann said.
Grutsch said communities do not have to fill out every item on the application.
Board members decided to consider the process, email suggestions to Grutsch and discuss the grants again at the committee’s next meeting on March 17.
“There’s no immediate need for it, it’s just an opportunity, perhaps, to make things better,” Brinker said.
Once the grants are decided each October, each entity has three years to complete the project, though they can apply for a one-year extension, Grutsch said. The county awards the funds once the project is completed.
New chairman
Also Thursday, the transportation committee voted to make John Nilges, Washington’s director of public works, its new chairman. Trentmann will serve as vice-chair.