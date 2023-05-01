Franklin County Commissioners are discussing what to do with large shipping containers being kept on properties for long periods of time.
The county approved an ordinance last year that allowed for temporary mobile storage for up to a year in rail cars, cargo containers and semi-trailers if someone has a valid building permit.
But County Planning Director Scottie Eagan told Commissioners Thursday that most people are not using the containers for construction. “They’re just using them as storage,” she said.
The county is currently dealing with five containers on various properties based off its complaint-based system, said Code Enforcement Officer Jason Machelett.
Commissioner Dave Hinson said some properties have containers set several hundred feet off the road. “They’ve got it set up nice there, so why would we care?” he said.
Hinson suggested having setback requirements for the containers. “We can’t spend all day running around,” he said. “We’ve got bigger fish to fry.”
But Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said it could be difficult to prosecute potential violations based on distance from the road. “What we’ll do with that is spend all day going around measuring,” he said.
Then there are people who live in containers, who only have to pay to renew their permits to allow the container to be used for construction. “I think it’s only $25 to renew it, so of course they’re going to continue,” Eagan said.
Other possibilities discussed were limiting the number of containers allowed on a property to one per a certain number of acres or requiring the containers to blend in or be hidden behind a house.
“You don’t want a half acre lot with two containers on it,” Brinker said.
People could also get the idea the containers are OK because they see them at work sites, Commissioner Todd Boland said. “You run down the highway and, all of a sudden, you see a dozen of them at Walmart,” he said. “They are in the city limits, but people think ‘Walmart has them, they’re allowed.’ ”
After the meeting, Brinker said he receives complaints from residents who find the containers “unsightly.”
“We do have a code in place that we’re trying to enforce,” he said. “It’s challenging sometimes to get it enforced. We’re going to see if we can find a better method.”