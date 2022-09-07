The slogan of one of the companies Franklin County is buying salt from is “when it rains it pours.”
The slogan of one of the companies Franklin County is buying salt from is “when it rains it pours.”
That might reflect how local governments feel with rising costs. But, this time, county officials said it has an umbrella.
County commissioners approved the purchase of road salt from Compass Minerals America Inc., of Overland Park, Kansas, and Morton Salt Inc., of Chicago, at their Tuesday meeting. Both companies bids were approved, with Compass providing salt for $93.71 per ton and Morton for $94.79 per ton, both delivered to the county.
County Highway Administrator Jim Grutsch told commissioners the prices are about a 35 percent increase compared to what Franklin County paid for salt for winter 2021-22. But, over the last two months, the county has used its current budget to fill its salt bins to 110 percent of capacity on its current contract at the expiring price, Grutsch said.
“So we did take advantage of the price, as it was, knowing that the prices would go up,” he told commissioners.
Grutsch estimates the county has between 60 and 70 percent of needed salt for a normal year stockpiled.
“So we’re in good shape right now,” he said.
According to bid documents, Franklin County estimates it will use 1,600 tons of salt in the coming winter, depending on weather conditions. That adds up to $149,936 at the Compass price or $151,664 at Morton’s price.
The agreement also includes the option for other government entities in the county to purchase salt, which is estimated at 4,755 tons.
Franklin County is responsible for plowing the 785 miles of roads it owns, according to the county website. That includes 163 bridges.
Two of the vehicles that spread salt and plow snow, as well as performing other tasks in warmer months, will be getting upgrades, as well. Commissioners approved the purchase of two dump truck beds from Viking-Cives for a total cost of $63,778.
“There’s nothing wrong with the cabs or chassis, but we have two beds that need to be replaced,” Grutsch said after the meeting. “The trucks are still good.”
