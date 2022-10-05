Over the concerns of Washington’s city administrator, Franklin County commissioners voted Tuesday to terminate an agreement with three cities in which the county has been paying for emergency dispatch lines and other services to the cities.
With 911 costs exceeding tax revenue, the county has been trying to convince Washington, Pacific and Sullivan to contract with it for use of the recently expanded emergency dispatch center at the Franklin County jail to handle emergency 911 calls. While Union and St. Clair contract with the county, the three cities have their own public safety answering points (PSAP). New Haven contracts with Washington.
The agreement between the county and cities was approved in 1993, according to the commission order. It required the county to have full responsibility over cities’ recurring monthly charges, as well as equipment, operation and maintenance of the 911 system in each city. With this agreement canceled, Washington, Pacific and Sullivan will be responsible for these costs themselves to continue operating their own PSAPs.
Changing the agreement came up at a recent workshop meeting, where commissioners were told that AT&T is considering raising what it charges the county to provide T1 copper lines to serve the remote PSAP locations in Washington, Pacific and Sullivan to $18,000 a month from the current $14,000 a month. Commissioners would also like the cities to help pay for hardware upgrades, which could total more than $300,000.
According to the commission order, having multiple 911 answering points in the county causes delay in the ability to provide some services, as well as additional costs and “undue burden” on county taxpayers.
Before commissioners approved terminating the agreement 2-0 Tuesday, Washington City Administrator Darren Lamb asked them to table the proposed commission order. He’d hoped that a delay would allow a committee to be formed that could “actually come up with a plan.”
“There’s parts of the commission order that quite a few of our citizens in Washington would disagree with, with regards to the level of service,” he said. “What they currently have within the city of Washington, and what we hear over and over again from our emergency response, is that it’s critical ... at least for the city of Washington, this is the level of service they have come to expect. And they don’t want to go ahead and lose that.”
Lamb acknowledged the lack of revenue from the county’s landline phone tax, which is used to fund 911 services, is a problem.
“I know that there have been some discussions, but we haven’t talked about this in months, as far as I can see,” he said.
Revenue the county brings in from its 911 landline phone tax has been decreasing as individuals drop landlines and businesses switch to internet-based phone service. Commissioner Dave Hinson, who was on assignment in Florida as an emergency worker and did not attend Tuesday’s meeting, previously said the most recent annual phone tax revenue was $750,000, which is less than the $1.3 million raised when the county first passed a 911 landline tax in 1993.
Before voting to terminate the agreement with the three cities, effective Dec. 31, Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker took the unusual step of reading the entire commission order. He emphasized that the order sets up its own committee, made up of Franklin County officials Hinson, Emergency Management Director Abe Cook and 911 Communications Director Jeff Titter, which will meet with city officials about either a potential new agreement or to plan an “orderly transition of services” from the county to the cities.
“In this order, is a plan with which to have a committee, devised of the most relevant personnel in the county, to discuss, negotiate and, for lack of a better term, hammer out an agreement with the municipalities, in hopes that it gets consolidation, saves tax dollars for the municipalities and improves services on top of that,” he said.
Discussions on emergency dispatch have gone on for years. The county most recently attempted to bill Washington for services provided in August 2020 for a total of $32,174 for the year, Lamb said after the meeting.