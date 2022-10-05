Franklin County Government Center
Over the concerns of Washington’s city administrator, Franklin County commissioners voted Tuesday to terminate an agreement with three cities in which the county has been paying for emergency dispatch lines and other services to the cities.

With 911 costs exceeding tax revenue, the county has been trying to convince Washington, Pacific and Sullivan to contract with it for use of the recently expanded emergency dispatch center at the Franklin County jail to handle emergency 911 calls. While Union and St. Clair contract with the county, the three cities have their own public safety answering points (PSAP). New Haven contracts with Washington.