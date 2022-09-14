Franklin County commissioners unanimously approved a less than a half-cent per $100 property tax valuation increase in the county’s general fund property tax rate Tuesday.
The rate of 11.11 cents per $100 valuation is an increase from 10.66 cents per $100 valuation in 2021, though it is lower than the rate of 13.26 cents in 2020. The newly approved general fund rate is expected to produce $2.69 million in property tax revenue, up from $2.43 million in 2021.
The general fund rate increase of 0.45 cents means a tax bill increase of about $9 in additional taxes for a $200,000 home, according to Jeannine Stevens, deputy county clerk.
The rate increase is based on a formula from the state auditor’s office, which includes things like assessed property values, the prior year’s tax collection and the Consumer Price Index, Stevens said.
Franklin County has a general fund tax rate ceiling of 27.7 cents per $100 valuation, but was able to decrease it to 11.11 cents because of a sales tax reduction of 16.59 cents per $100 valuation, according to a letter to county clerk’s office from the state auditor’s office.
The county’s other two tax rates will remain stable in 2022. While the road and bridge tax rate of 20.05 cents per $100 valuation is the same as the 2021 rate, higher property values means the county will bring in $4.86 million, compared to $4.57 million last year.
The Senate Bill 40 Resource Board tax rate remains at 9.3 cents per $100 valuation. But the fund is expected to bring in $2.25 million, up from $2.12 million last year.
Jan Farthing, of Parkway, was the only audience member to speak during the public hearing. She asked commissioners about the SB40 tax.
“At the time, it was proposed as the ‘kid tax,’ ” Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said. “It is a state board establishment. The commission here has the authority to appoint board members. There’s an executive that is appointed by their board.”
In Franklin County, the board funded by the tax is called Disability Resource Connection. According to the agency’s website, it connects people with developmental disabilities with resources like employment, transportation, therapy, day programs, supportive living and personal assistance.
The total assessed property valuation in Franklin County increased to $2.42 billion in 2022, up from $2.28 billion in 2021, according to the county.
Most of that increase came in personal property, since this was not a real estate reassessment year for the assessor’s office. Personal property values in the county increased to $556.85 million, from $467.25 million in 2021.
Real estate values increased to $1.86 billion in 2022, from $1.81 billion in 2021.