Franklin County Government Center
Franklin County commissioners unanimously approved a less than a half-cent per $100 property tax valuation increase in the county’s general fund property tax rate Tuesday.

The rate of 11.11 cents per $100 valuation is an increase from 10.66 cents per $100 valuation in 2021, though it is lower than the rate of 13.26 cents in 2020. The newly approved general fund rate is expected to produce $2.69 million in property tax revenue, up from $2.43 million in 2021.