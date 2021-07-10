After balking at low offers for county-owned land earlier this year, Franklin County commissioners approved seven sales at their Tuesday meeting.
The commissioners said they were happy to accept the offers because of a policy change that requires people buying delinquent land from the county to pay 50 percent of total taxes, interest and fees charged against the parcels, plus the trustee’s commission, if the property has been on the tax list more than a year.
“Half price is better than nothing,” County Collector Doug Trentmann said. “What we’re getting back is more of a significant portion of what is owed.”
The properties the county sold Tuesday fetched as much as $2,382, the amount Dana Atkins is paying for land in Piney Park Terrace near St. Clair. A total of $3,753 was owed on that land.
The lowest amount approved Tuesday was $289, which Johnathan Jennemann is paying for property in Lost Valley Lakes in Grubville with $529 owed on it.
In total, the sales brought in just over $8,775 for the county.
People buying properties that have been on the county tax list for less than a year must still pay 100 percent of taxes, interest and fees owed, said Elizabeth Hellmann, executive administrative assistant to the commission. The change in policy did not require commissioners to pass an order.
The policy change came after commissioners rejected a request by trustees at the Lake St. Clair subdivision at a March meeting to purchase four parcels for a total of $600. Second District Commissioner Dave Hinson said the trustees were turning around and selling the land at 1,000 percent of the purchase price.
The Lake St. Clair board defended the resales, saying it was trying to recoup money owed to the homeowners association on defaulted properties.
After that rejected purchase, the county paused the sale of all formerly tax-delinquent properties it owns to reassess whether the tax revenue it gets from selling the land is worth the amount it pays to prepare it for sale.
On Tuesday, commissioners approved the sale of one parcel to Lake St. Clair trustees. The trustees are paying $762.83, the full amount owed plus a $50 overage-surplus fee.
The county puts property up for sale after three years of delinquent taxes; it must then be offered at the annual tax sale another three years. It then goes on the county’s conveyed list, where it is owned by the county, and people can make an offer to county commissioners to purchase it. Trentmann said his office puts $150 a year in collector’s fees on each parcel, or $450 for three years “to recoup title searches, advertising, mailing, everything else that we put into it.”
In addition, the title company charges a 10 percent fee.
Commissioners have approved several parcel sales at recent meetings, but the number sold Tuesday was the largest since the pause.
“It’s just the nature of how it came about,” Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said, emphasizing the importance of getting the properties back on the tax rolls.