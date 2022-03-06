In Tuesday’s State of the Union speech, President Joe Biden asked local governments to “fund the police,” leading to a moment of bipartisan applause.
On Thursday, Franklin County commissioners used their biggest chunk so far of federal stimulus money approved by Biden — $2.6 million — to fund county law enforcement. The bulk of the American Rescue Plan Act money awarded to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will go toward camera systems, but things like command vehicles and laptop computers also will be purchased.
The sheriff’s office is in need of everything it is requesting, even if the federal funding was not available, Sheriff Steve Pelton said after the meeting.
“... We take pride in having a fiscally responsible budget, and there is no extra money for the large scale purchases,” Pelton said. “So this gives us the opportunity to better protect the citizens of the county.”
Cameras
A total of $1.63 million of the funding will go toward police camera systems, including 50 in-car cameras and 60 body cameras, enough for each field deputy.
While the department has cameras, it doesn’t have enough server space for all deputies to have them, Pelton said. The new cameras will use cloud storage.
“It has helped us deter some liability, because when we’ve had complaints or, quite honestly, lethal use of force encounters, it was captured on video,” he said. “It just shut down some of the litigation.”
The new cameras will also have redundancies that better protect against hacking, said Lt. Adam Albert.
Vehicles
Another $334,715 will go toward a Lenco BearCat armored vehicle for the department’s special operations. It replaces a mine-resistant, 60,000-pound armed personnel carrier that the county received as a surplus donation.
“The problem with that vehicle is the weight of it,” Pelton told commissioners. It’s also difficult to find parts for the current carrier, with a starter recently costing the sheriff’s office $2,600, he said.
The new vehicle also will provide better protection to law enforcement officers, as well as residents and even suspects, Lt. Mike Richardson told commissioners. The four-wheel drive BearCat weighs less, holds up to eight officers in SWAT gear and is built on a Ford chassis with a Ford motor, which means parts can be found at any local dealer.
Commissioner Dave Hinson called purchasing the armored vehicle a “no-brainer.”
The department also will receive $175,391 for three command vehicles for special operations. Two of the vehicles will be used by the SWAT team and the other for large crime scenes. The vehicles the county now has are old and getting up in mileage.
Shooting range
Another $250,000 will go to building a new shooting range for higher caliber weapons. Pelton said the Mike Copeland Shooting Range at the jail complex will remain open for smaller caliber guns.
The new range will allow for 360-degree shooting, Richardson said, and will better train officers in stress combat shooting, decision making, dealing with moving targets and adverse shooting conditions, which have been mandated in federal court cases.
“We need to be training them in that aspect,” he said. “Because, ultimately, if we don’t, we open ourselves up for litigation, whether it’s criminal or civil.”
The county is considering placing the range on county-owned property formerly used by the highway department.
Crimes
The cyber crimes unit will receive $37,000 for new laptop computers, and $33,000 for three digital forensics workstations, enough for each officer in the unit. Another $56,000 will go to GrayKey, a forensics analysis software that helps unlock advanced smartphones. Currently, Franklin County has to bring cell phones to the FBI or the St. Charles County Sheriff’s Office.
“It’s on their time frame,” said Lt. Nathan Pieske, one of five representatives from the sheriff’s office at the meeting. “Having that capability to have that in our office, to have that information back quicker, is only going to protect the kids in our county a lot more.”
Expenses
Other expenditures include a replacement K-9 officer for $35,000 and $51,300 for academy tuition and recruitment.
Two of the dogs are being moved to the jail because the possible legalization of marijuana could make them obsolete for public patrols, Richardson said.
The sheriff’s office sponsors four students in the Missouri Sheriffs’ Training Academy each year, money that currently comes out of inmate security, Pelton said. The funding will cover that cost through 2026.
Pelton said the money is less than 13 percent of the total ARPA funding the county is receiving.
The move leaves the county with $17.6 million out of the $20.2 million it was originally allotted. It received half the ARPA money in 2021 and is expected to get the remainder later this year.
The $37,850 spent before Thursday largely went to expenses directly related to COVID-19, such as public health and personal protective equipment, Auditor Angela Gibson said. Other costs included medical gloves for jail staff and inmate COVID-19 tests, as well as “administrative expenses” for ARPA-related legal counsel.
The $1.9 trillion spending plan was signed by Biden in March 2021 after passing Congress with no Republican support. Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker has credited work by the National Association of Counties with helping open up what the U.S. Treasury Department allows counties to spend money from the bill on.