Franklin County is getting out of a pickle involving a portion of a road near the Meramec River.
County commissioners voted Tuesday to vacate a 500-foot-long stretch of Pickles Ford Road, where it dead ends about 100 feet from the river. County Highway Administrator Jim Grutsch said the road goes in front of three properties, the owners of which will now be responsible for maintaining it.
Unlike a controversy last year involving St. Mary’s Road, which accesses a Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) public fishing access, even though it is also near a river, this road vacation does not impact a public conservation area, Grutsch said. “There is no trail, there’s no boat ramp, no fishing. Conservation doesn’t have any property there,” he said. “Beyond that is the bank of the Meramec River.”
The road is located south of the community of Anaconda, which is south of the Interstate 44 rest area between St. Clair and Stanton.
The county plans to put signs on top of the hill where Pickles Ford Road is being vacated that say “End of County Maintenance,” Grutsch said. But it will not put up a gate.
“The only time we put up gates is if there’s a roadway that’s subject to flooding, so we can control the hazard,” he said.
The property owners can, however, put up a gate or signs on the vacated road to keep people out, should they choose, Grutsch said.
“When the county vacates it, the property reverts back to the property owners, and they can do as they see fit,” he said. “Basically, it becomes an extension of their driveway.”
Russell Avery, one of 10 residents who petitioned the county to vacate the stretch of Pickles Ford Road, told commissioners at a public hearing before their vote that they did not have many problems for the previous 20 years. But he said that in the past year, people associated with a nearby “drug house” made the area by the river their “resort.”
“People who, unfortunately, I guess they don’t have jobs, so they like spending their evenings at the river,” Avery said. “And they use that road as access to get down to the river itself.”
Residents have found lots of trash by the river, ranging from fishing equipment to torch lighters, Avery said.
“You don’t use a torch lighter to light your cigarette or cigar,” he said. “That’s the type of paraphernalia we’ve been finding in that beach area because of the access.”
They have even found cut up snakes and turtles, Avery said. “It sounds like something out of a Vietnam-era movie, but they left a Joker card by one of their numerous fire pits,” he said. “We understand we will have more responsibilities, but we also feel this would be more of a safety factor for those individuals who live in the area, our guests that come to the area, especially for our kids and grandkids, to have this road vacated.”
While no support was shown for keeping the portion of Pickles Ford Road in public hands at the meeting, things were different last year when the county considered closing St. Mary’s Road, which takes people to the MDC’s 15-acre Chouteau Claim Access, at the confluence of the Meramec and Bourbeuse rivers.
In January 2021, commissioners voted to table a resolution to vacate St. Mary’s Road a day after an 83-minute public hearing was attended by nearly 50 residents from Union, St. Clair, Sullivan, Beaufort and Moselle, the community where St. Mary’s Road intersects with Highway AH. Commissioners had previously filed a motion deeming the road “useless” and cost prohibitive to maintain.
But the negative situation became a positive when an agreement was reached with MDC paying for materials on the project, about $21,000 worth, as part of its County Aid Road Trust Program (CART). The county supplied labor.
The county resurfaced St. Mary’s Road, which is in a federal floodplain, last year.
Grutsch has not heard any complaints about the road since it was resurfaced.
“It’s in good shape,” he said. “There’s no dust. The roadway is still in very good condition, as it well should be.”
The Meramec River has come over St. Mary’s Road a couple times since the upgrades, but water did not stay on parts of the road once the river receded, as it did in places in the past, Grutsch said.
“There has not been any horrible flash flooding where there might be some damage to the road,” he said. “We’re in good shape on that.”
MDC St. Louis Region spokesperson Dan Zarlenga said the agency has not had any concerns recently with the Chouteau Claim Access.
“Everything worked out fine during the St. Mary’s road upgrade, and we’ve not gotten any reported complaints or issues since,” he said.