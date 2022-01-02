In a series of public hearings, Franklin County commissioners discussed including brewery and winery tours in the county zoning code.
They also looked at rules for temporary storage in the unincorporated county.
Commissioners were acting on recommendations from the county’s planning and zoning commission. Final decisions are expected in several weeks.
No one from the public spoke on any of the county’s proposals at the hearings.
Educational use for profit
The county is considering adding an “educational use for profit” land use classification. County Planning Director Scottie Eagan said this involves the use of buildings or land for group programs such as exercise classes, wine education and arts instruction.
Businesses designated “educational use for profit” would fall under multiple zoning designations, including “W,” which covers churches, convenience stores and parks — and “B,” which includes larger mixed-use facilities like subdivisions, hospitals and hotels.
The changes would add tours at wineries, breweries and distilleries as an accessory use, Eagan said. “We’re getting more and more calls from these smaller microbreweries and wineries that we have in the county that want to give tours, and we never had a classification for it,” she said. “So we added that.”
Animal training
While the county’s planning commission unanimously recommended the measure, they questioned why the “educational use for profit” change does not specify animal training classes, Eagan said.
Second District Commissioner Dave Hinson asked if there is a specific classification for Purina Farms, which does pet training near Gray Summit.
Eagan said Purina Farms was classified under “sales of service,” which is only allowed in more commercial districts.
Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said he didn’t see a need to change the new policy. “Because, typically, if you have animal education, be it obedience or training, that lends itself to boarding/kennel type things,” he said. “If someone’s going to educate/keep the dog or cat or whatever animal, people are going to bring those animals to train and leave the animal.”
Temporary mobile storage
The planning and zoning department, which works with the planning and zoning commission, also is proposing changes on temporary mobile storage. The changes would allow for temporary mobile storage up to a year in rail cars, cargo containers and semi-trailers if someone has a valid building permit.
The county currently lacks a policy on temporary storage, Eagan said.
The proposal would allow one container per lot of land.
Hinson said he knows of at least six farms in the county that store hay and straw in semi-trailers.
“You like to store it off the ground,” he said. “They’ve probably been sitting there 20-plus years. What do you do about that?”
Eagan said those trailers are technically already in violation, but, because code enforcement is complaint-driven, officials won’t know about a potential problem until it’s reported.
The county’s current plan calls for all existing temporary storage structures to be given a year before they would be in violation again, Eagan said.
Brinker suggested creating an exception for agriculture uses.
Eagan said most mobile storage complaints the county receives are on smaller lots in dense areas, while Hinson said the farms have 100 acres or more.
“Somehow, we’ve got to be able to work that out,” he said.