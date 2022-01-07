Second District Commissioner Dave Hinson plans to head to New York City Thursday to help make up for a lack of emergency medical technicians there.
Hinson is being deployed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency for between 15 and 30 days.
Hinson will work 9-1-1 emergencies in New York.
“Last week, they had 30 percent of their paramedics down with COVID,” he said during Tuesday’s commission meeting. “So they’re short and overburdened.”
Hinson suggested during Tuesday’s meeting that the county, because of the spread of the omicron variant, consider going to a rotating schedule like it did in early 2020. But a meeting on the topic with county elected officials and department heads that had been planned since Thursday was canceled at the last minute.
The revolving schedule allowed some employees to work remotely and alternate coming into the office with other employees, Hinson said. The county purchased new laptop computers to deal with the increased remote work early in the pandemic.
“It’s something that we probably need to look at so we’re not pulling the trigger at the last minute,” he said Tuesday.
During their Thursday meeting, Hinson suggested meeting with other county elected officials and department heads.
“It’s obvious that it’s coming across the country as far as the virus,” he said. “Now flu cases are going up. I think we need to be proactive.
“We were reactive in 2020, as we all know, and I think we need to talk to the other electeds [elected officials] and department heads,” Hinson said.
When asked for his opinion, Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker replied, “I think we’re good, but we can certainly meet with everybody and see what their thoughts are.”
Hinson told the other commissioners he will be available for meetings, workshops, emails and phone calls while he is gone.
Hinson was previously deployed by FEMA to the New Orleans area in August to deal with the Hurricane Ida response. He was away about two weeks.