Franklin County commissioners on Thursday approved frameworks of settlement agreements with five companies that had roles in the opioid epidemic.
Officials said they do not yet know how much the county will receive from the pending agreements with drug makers Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Allergan PLC, as well as retail giants CVS, Walgreens and Walmart.
“It depends on how many participate and if they get enough participation,” said Mark Piontek, the county’s legal counselor. “I don’t know what the number or the percentage is, but they have to get a certain amount of participation for the settlement to go forward, and then they will divide up the money.”
According to the Missouri Attorney General’s Office website, the exact amount the state will receive has not been determined, because payment structures are still being worked out, “although the settlement will mean hundreds of millions for opioid abatement and treatment.”
Nationally, Teva is expected to pay $3.6 billion over 13 years and provide each state with the overdose treatment naxalone, sold under the brand name Narcan. Allergan will pay $2.37 billion over 7 years, Walgreens will pay $4.8 billion over 15 years and CVS will pay $5.1 billion over 10 years, according to the attorney general’s office. Walmart was not listed on the attorney general’s website, but, according to a Walmart news release, the company agreed to a $3.1 billion opioid settlement in November 2022.
The county and other local governments in Missouri have until April 18 to approve these agreements, Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said. But they are not the only opioid agreements the county is working on.
Discussions about potential additional settlements were held in closed session later Thursday morning. Commissioners met with Jack Garvey, a lawyer who is representing the county in other opioid litigation. Garvey is with the St. Louis firm Carey Danis & Lowe, which has represented more than 20 Missouri counties in opioid litigation.
“There’s many more that are out there,” Brinker said.
Piontek said Garvey told commissioners that among the settlements still being worked on are an agreement with Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin.
According to 2020 Congressional statements, Purdue played a “central role in fueling one of America’s most devastating public health crises,” generating more than $35 billion in revenue.
In March 2022, Franklin County approved a memorandum of understanding with the attorney general’s office that was expected to bring the county millions from a $26 billion national settlement with opioid manufacturers and distributors. That settlement involved Johnson & Johnson, as well as distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson.
The county has also settled with Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Target, Kellar Pharmacy and Mylan, Elizabeth Hallmann, the commission’s executive assistant, said in an email to The Missourian.
“The Settlement Agreements are confidential and can’t be revealed under the Sunshine law until the entire resolution of the case, meaning when all of the defendants have either settled, had a verdict, or were dismissed,” she said.
Of the funds distributed, 85 percent must be spent in addressing the opioid problem, Garvey said previously. The top priority is treatment for drug addiction, along with providing Narcan for first responders, as well as drug abuse education.