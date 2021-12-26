Franklin County commissioners approved a fiscal year 2022 budget with a 3 percent cost-of-living increase for all employees.
“Included in this are many wonderful things,” Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said at Tuesday’s meeting.
The budget also includes a $15 minimum per hour wage for county employees. County Auditor Angela Gibson said this will impact about 25 of the county’s 356 employees, in addition to some temporary or seasonal workers.
The pay raises were part of the county’s efforts to retain employees and reduce turnover.
“It’s very hard to hire and retain personnel, ” Brinker said. “We understand that, and we know it’s not the cover all, be all, end all answer. However, it is a step in the right direction for our employees and our service to the public.”
The county did not previously have a set minimum wage, but its two lowest-paid employees currently make $13.23 per hour, Gibson said.
“With the minimum wage increases nationwide, we decided to be more competitive and increase the wage to $15,” Gibson said.
The county will have a beginning fund balance of $42.6 million in 2022, with $49.69 million in projected revenue for a total of $92.25 million available for appropriations.
The county estimates $84.32 million in total spending for 2022.
The county has budgeted $4 million of the more than $20 million it will receive under the American Rescue Plan Act. Gibson said the money has yet to be allocated, but the number was placed in the budget because commissioners would have to do a budget amendment if a number wasn’t included.
“It doesn’t necessarily mean it is going to be utilized,” Gibson said.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is hiring an additional detective for the Internet Crimes Task Force, two court security positions because jury trials are returning to the Historic Courthouse and up to seven new positions in the jail because of the possibility of housing federal inmates.
With more beds in the recently expanded jail, the U.S. Marshals Service wants it to house federal inmates awaiting trial, according to Sheriff Steve Pelton’s budget note.
Personnel expenses for sheriff’s officers will increase to $9.98 million in 2022, compared to $9.37 million in the 2021 budget; jail personnel services will increase to $3.84 million from $3.58 million last year.
The county has budgeted $550,000 in Highway 47 study expenses, up from $300,000 in the 2021 adopted budget. Gibson said that is partly because only $40,000 of the allotted 2021 money has been spent so far, primarily on studies for the planned roundabout in the Union Expressway.
The road and bridge budget for capital projects like bridges and paving is increasing to $4.2 million in 2022 from $3.8 million in 2021 and $2.6 million in 2020.
The voter registration and elections department, which is overseen by the county clerk, is seeing its budget increase to $867,167. That’s an increase over the $659,998 budgeted in 2021, when the county held few elections. In 2020, a presidential election year, the department spent $714,256.
Gibson said the increase is largely because of rising contractual services costs, such as ballot printing and software costs.
Commissioner Dave Hinson thanked Gibson and other county department heads and employees for getting the budget out in a timely manner. “We had plenty of time to go over it and review it,” he said.
The budget includes $22 million for the general fund, up from $19.4 million in 2021 and $23 million for the road and bridge fund, up from $19 million last year.
The county’s general fund property tax rate is 10.66 cents per $100 assessed valuation, down from 13.26 cents from the previous year. The road and bridge tax rate is 20.05 cents per $100 valuation, a decrease of just under a penny.