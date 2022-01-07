For the second consecutive year, the line at the Franklin County Collector of Revenue’s Office on the last day to pay real estate and personal property taxes was shorter than in the past.
This year, the county’s longest lines weren’t even on Dec. 31, when around 500 people lined up to pay. County Collector Doug Trentmann said most people, around 1,200, paid on Tuesday, Dec. 28.
“Maybe they didn’t know we were open (Dec. 31, which was the New Year’s holiday for many other county offices),” Trentmann said. “I was expecting a lot more than that. There were times where there was plenty of parking outside.”
On Wednesday, Dec. 29, 1,000 people came to the office downtown to pay their bills, and Thursday, Dec. 30, 650 paid their bills in person.
The county also had success with its app for tax collection. In November and December, 4,359 bills were paid using the app, which Trentmann said was more than twice as many who used the app in its first tax season in 2020. Of those paying with the app in 2021, 1,000 paid the final day.
The county saw a decline in users of its Forte program for desktop and laptop computers. Trentmann said 4,000 paid that way in 2021, down from 5,500 in 2020.
Through Dec. 31, Trentmann’s office had collected $105 million of the $138 million originally owned to the county’s 67 taxing entities.
Of the 121,145 bills the county started with, 29,238 remain unpaid, Trentmann said. After the deadline for 2020 taxes, 31,847 accounts had yet to have taxes paid.
Many bills were several weeks late being sent out in 2021 because of an envelope shortage with the county’s printer.
Delinquent taxpayers will owe a 2 percent penalty per month for up to nine months, plus an additional one-time 9 percent penalty.
Some mailed-in bills that came in before the deadline had yet to be tallied, Trentmann said, because office staff were focusing on bills properly mailed.
Workers were holding off on processing envelopes that did not include a bill or checks that did not have the account number on them, as they can process dozens of correctly mailed bills in the time it takes to deal with one incorrect bill.
Trentmann said they heard more complaints from taxpayers this season, usually about things out of his office’s control.
“We had a lot of complaints that their bill went up, things I had nothing to do with,” he said.
Increased tax payments were a result of average property values in the county increasing by 10 percent and some entities not lowering their tax rates in response.
While no police reports were filed, Trentmann said one person had to be escorted out of the government center by deputies the week of Christmas and another was supervised by deputies during a visit the following week.
Trentmann credits the job his staff did shorthanded because of unfilled positions. Trentmann’s office had four temporary workers to give it a staff of nine. But he would have liked to have five more. He hopes the new $15 minimum hourly wage for county employees will lure more seasonal workers in 2022.