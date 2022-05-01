Nearly four months after the deadline to pay personal property and real estate taxes passed, Franklin County Collector of Revenue Doug Trentmann has noticed a large increase in delinquent tax bills.
As of Thursday, 16,604 bills remained unpaid in the county. At the same time in 2021, Trentmann said there were 13,776 unpaid bills.
The difference has actually decreased after reaching around 5,000 bills in recent weeks, Trentmann said. “Now we’re starting to catch up, and that would be due to (federal and state) tax refunds,” he said.
When taxes for 2021 were due the last day of December, 29,238 of the 121,145 bills initially sent out were not paid. Trentmann said at the time that number was lower than at the 2020 deadline, when 31,847 accounts had taxes yet to be paid.
“That means the delinquents are hanging out there longer,” Trentmann said Thursday.
Trentmann attended a training conference last week and heard similar things from other collectors, he said.
“The only thing I can think of is the economy,” he said. “There’s something going on.”
Boone County Collector Brian McCollum, president of the Missouri County Collectors Association, wrote in an email to the The Missourian that he has seen an increase in delinquent payments in his county of 183,610, but he was not sure if it is a statewide trend.
“A lot of the January through March delinquent payments coincide with filing/refund of income taxes,” he wrote. “Perhaps delays in processing returns and/or refunds have contributed to some of the increase in delinquent accounts. This is all speculation on my part.”
McCollum added that he has not seen a decrease in overall tax revenue collected in Boone County.
Trentmann also said revenue is similar to the amount collected at this time last year, but added that it should be considerably higher because of a 10 percent increase in average assessed property values last year.
Trentmann’s office is responsible for collecting $138 million in 2021 tax revenue for 67 entities in Franklin County.
Delinquent notices in Franklin County, which usually are mailed in March, will not be sent until at least May because of a system issue, Trentmann said.
“I do not have to send out the spring delinquent bills, anyway,” he said. “It’s a courtesy.”
Taxpayers who are delinquent owe a 2 percent penalty per month that they do not pay after the deadline for up to nine months, plus an additional one-time 9 percent penalty.
The county makes properties available at the tax sale after three years of delinquent taxes. If the property does not sell at the tax sale, it goes on the conveyed list, where it is owned by the county.
In 2021, the county collected $589,005 at its tax sale, which was record revenue, Trentmann said at the time.