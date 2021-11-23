Franklin County Collector Doug Trentmann planned to get personal and property tax bills out early this year, but an envelope shortage got in his way.
Trentmann said his office had the bills prepared and the files to the printing company, Midwest Direct, of Cleveland, Ohio, on Oct. 15. But the printer did not have envelopes available. The county needed 78,000 envelopes for the 114,000 total bills going out.
“Because this is an assessment year, I wanted the bills out earlier because there’s a good chance they are higher,” Trentmann said. “And that just completely evaporated.”
The average property in the county saw its value increase by around 10 percent.
The county was able to use spare envelopes to send 7,000 bills, but the remainder were pushed back five weeks. But Trentmann said Midwest now has envelopes available, and the remaining bills are expected to be mailed between Thursday, Nov. 18, and Saturday, Nov. 20, with 22,000 envelopes going out each day. He hopes all residents will have their bills by the end of next week.
A national supply chain backup is likely contributing to the delay in envelopes being ready, Trentmann said.
Residents have until Dec. 31 to pay their bills. That’s a holiday this year because New Year’s Day falls on a Saturday. Although much of county government will be closed, Trentmann said his office will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 31.
Residents can pay before they get their bills on the county’s website or on the smartphone app the collector’s office started using in 2020. The app was purchased using $389,000 in federal coronavirus relief money.
The app, along with Forte, the desktop computer program the county uses, was credited with lessening the number of people waiting in line to pay at the collector’s office on New Year’s Eve, when 25 percent of county residents usually pay their tax bills.
Although COVID-19 led many people to pay at home and not stand in long lines in the final days before the tax deadline, Trentmann is not counting on that happening again.
“I think some normalcy will come back,” he said.
Plus, with bills coming slightly later than last year, the process will be “condensed,” Trentmann said.
Trentmann recommends using the app because, other than coming into the office, it is the only way to instantly receive a copy of the tax receipt.
The county is continuing to promote the app on paper tax bills. A QR code on each bill will instruct the user to download the app on Apple or Google phones (they can also search “Franklin County MO”). Once it’s downloaded, a smaller code will take them to their specific bill, where they can pay.
The app does have a 2.4 percent fee to use.
As always, Trentmann advises taxpayers to be early with their payments, especially if they want a receipt mailed back to them. “Be aware of the post office delays,” he said. “They have stated the mail is taking two days longer to deliver, so it’s five to seven days.”
The county has $138.57 million to collect this year. That is up from $130.01 million in 2020.
The bulk of the tax money being collected, $98.57 million, is in real estate taxes, with much of the remainder, $24.54 million, in personal property taxes.