Franklin County has purchased 41.3 acre site near Beaufort where it plans to build a highway department headquarters.
The county acquired the property located at 3401 Highway 50 from Paul and Jo Ann Arand for $451,000 on April 18 according to county officials.
“This is going to be a good step forward for efficiency in government and service to the clients that we all represent, in the taxpayers of Franklin County,” Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said at Tuesday’s commission meeting, just before the closing.
Brinker said among the first orders of business for the site is to clear some of the timber off of it. “That’s all still virgin forest for the most part,” Brinker said after a Thursday commission workshop meeting.
The Missouri Department of Transportation is also requiring the county to clear some debris in its right-of-way to improve sight distances, county Highway Administrator Jim Grutsch said. The county will also need to soon put in an access road so that a septic company can access it.
The county also is looking at buildings in other areas to see what other highway department facilities look like.
“Maybe they can get some design ideas that can be mimicked, instead of creating a new wheel,” Brinker said.
Among the places the county plans to look at are recently built maintenance shops in the city of New Haven and MoDOT facilities in Gasconade County and Jefferson County. “Just so we get a good idea and do it the right way,” Grutsch said.
The county has yet to hire a designer on the facility. “There may be plans out there that exist,” Brinker said. “You can bet the conservative eyes will be all over it.”
The county has not yet budgeted a cost for the project.
“You get the design, get what you want and see what it’s going to cost to do,” Brinker said. “Then you adjust from there.”
The county announced the purchase in March of the land on Highway 50 between Beaufort Elementary School and the community of Beaufort. The headquarters building will allow Franklin County to consolidate its two existing highway maintenance facilities, one located on Riverview Place in Union, the other at the intersection of Highways ZZ and C, northwest of Leslie.
Officials previously said the buildings slated to be replaced are 40 to 50 years old. The county also sees the consolidation of the facilities as being more efficient, eliminating some duplication of crews.
The county plans to eventually sell the existing highway department facilities.