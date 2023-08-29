Franklin County Clerk Tim Baker is trying his hand at statewide office.
Baker announced Tuesday that he will run for the open office of Missouri lieutenant governor in 2024. The Republican from Robertsville said he initially considered running for Congress.
“After meeting with several people, they mentioned the spot of lieutenant governor,” Baker told The Missourian. “The more I thought about it, with what I do right now, I think it falls in line quite well.”
While the lieutenant governor presides over the state Senate, Baker said his current office is similar because neither vote, except in the case of a tie for the lieutenant governor.
“It’s a position where I really get to be myself,” he said. “The other thing I like about it is they get to deal with the veterans, our seniors, economic development and tourism, all of which I have great pride and experience in.”
Baker clarified that he works with veterans, though he was not in the military.
“As far as the offices they oversee, I feel that it would be a great fit for me,” he said. “And I always enjoy serving the people of the state; currently it’s the county, and I’d like for it to be the state.”
Current Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe is not seeking reelection so he can run for governor in 2024.
The only Republican currently to file to raise money with the Missouri Ethics Commission is state Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder, of Sikeston.
State House Speaker Dean Plocher, R-Des Peres, is also reportedly considering a run for lieutenant governor.
On the Democratic side, state Rep. Richard Brown, of Kansas City, and Anastasia Syes, of St. Louis, have filed with the ethics commission.
Baker is not deterred by the legislative experience of some of his opponents.
“I have no legislative experience; I do think that gives me an advantage at some point, because I’m going in with a fresh set of eyes,” he said. “I’ve never considered myself a politician, I’ve always considered myself an elected official here to serve the people.”
Baker will continue to serve as county clerk while running for lieutenant governor, he said.
Baker, of Robertsville, said he will move his Citizens for Baker committee, which has raised money for his runs for county clerk, to the lieutenant governor category.
“It’s all part of the steps,” he said.
Baker was first elected county clerk in 2018, receiving 62 percent of the vote in winning the Republican primary against Kyle Dubbert. Baker was unopposed in the 2018 general election and again had no opponents in winning reelection in 2022.
Baker previously ran twice unsuccessfully for county commission, receiving 41 percent of the vote as an independent in the 2014 general election against then-Presiding Commissioner John Griesheimer, then getting 44 percent in the 2016 Republican primary against then-incumbent First District Commissioner Tim Brinker.
Baker previously was president of Baker Ice, a company founded by his late father Lloyd Baker.
Baker is a graduate of Pacific High School, East Central College and Missouri Southern State University, holding a bachelor of science degree in speech communication and a minor in business management.
In a news release announcing his candidacy for lieutenant governor, Baker said the theme of his campaign is “Getting Back to Basics With Baker!”
“I am running for Lieutenant Governor because I believe in obligations and responsibilities,” Baker said in his announcement. “We all have an obligation to vote for candidates we believe in, but our candidates have a responsibility to be the representation the voters deserve.”
The most recent elected official from Franklin County to run for higher office was then-state Sen. Dave Schatz, who finished fifth in a crowded Republican primary race for U.S. Senate in 2022. With the sitting attorney general, a former governor and two Congress members, that race featured a more formidable field than the lieutenant governor’s race currently does.
