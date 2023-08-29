Tim Baker

Tim Baker

Franklin County Clerk Tim Baker is trying his hand at statewide office.

Baker announced Tuesday that he will run for the open office of Missouri lieutenant governor in 2024. The Republican from Robertsville said he initially considered running for Congress.

