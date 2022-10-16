County Clerk Tim Baker
Franklin County Clerk Tim Baker discusses the layout of a 2020 election ballot. 

 Missourian File Photo.

Franklin County Clerk Tim Baker’s office is seeing signs that there could be high interest in the Nov. 8 election.

Between 30 and 50 people a day were registering to vote in the weeks leading up to the Wednesday, Oct. 12, deadline, though that includes both new registrations and people changing their address.