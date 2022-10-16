Franklin County Clerk Tim Baker’s office is seeing signs that there could be high interest in the Nov. 8 election.
Between 30 and 50 people a day were registering to vote in the weeks leading up to the Wednesday, Oct. 12, deadline, though that includes both new registrations and people changing their address.
The county clerk’s office posted photos and videos to its Facebook page, reminding residents of the voter registration deadline.
This will be Baker’s first midterm election as clerk. The Republican is on the ballot but running unopposed.
In all, the county has 75,272 registered voters. That’s up from 74,144 registered voters Baker reported in December 2021, At the time, 91 percent of residents eligible to vote had registered.
The number is also an increase over the 72,021 registered voters in November 2018, shortly before Baker was elected, according to Missourian archives. In 2014, the county had 69,318 registered voters.
After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade decision June 24, triggering abortion bans in states like Missouri, women registered to vote in greater numbers than men across the country, according to The Associated Press.
The nonprofit voting assistance agency Vote.org reported a 627-percent increase in registration starts on its platform in Missouri from the week of June 17 to the week of June 24. It was one of 11 states where people visiting the site to register to vote increased by more than 500 percent in that period, along with Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas and Washington.
Missouri saw its voter registration total increase by a minimum of just under 20,000 voters between May and July 2022, adding another 13,000 in August, according to the state Secretary of State’s Office.
Leading up to the last midterm election in 2018, Missouri voter registration increased by just over 17,000 people.
The number of registrations in any month could be higher because some voters drop off the rolls as they are cleaned and purged, said JoDonn Chaney, spokesman for the Secretary of State’s Office.
But Franklin County did not see a spike in registration after the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health decision, which said the U.S. Constitution does not include a right to an abortion. “We did not see anything out of the ordinary,” Baker said.
So far, 117 people have voted absentee in person at the clerk’s office, located at 400 E. Locust St., No. 201 in Union. Baker is pleased with that number, saying they have typically had one or two in-person voters a day in non-presidential elections, but it has been around 15 to 20 people daily recently.
“It’s a good sign that people are wanting to vote,” he said.
The numbers are still well below absentee voting before the 2020 presidential election, when up to 570 people voted in a day.
Voters have needed an excuse to vote since absentee voting started Sept. 27. Starting Oct. 25, however, people will not need an excuse to vote before the election, part of the recently passed state election bill.
“We’re expecting the number of voters to increase during the two weeks of no-excuse absentee voting,” Baker said. “But we have no idea what that number is going to look like, since this is the first time it has been allowed.”
As of Thursday, 208 of the 1,024 mail absentee ballots that had been sent out had been returned to the clerk’s office. Those were sent to voters overseas and in the military, voters in nursing homes and voters with permanent disabilities. The Nov. 8 ballot features the open U.S. Senate race between state Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Trudy Busch Valentine, as well as the state Senate race between Ben Brown and John Kiehne. Other contested races include state auditor, U.S. House and the 20th Circuit Court judgeship.