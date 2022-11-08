Voters fill a polling place
Voters fill the polling place on East Central College's campus Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Union. Several constitutional amendments were on the ballot in addition to races for various positions.

Just less than half of Franklin County registered voters cast ballots in Tuesday’s midterm election.

With all precincts reporting, 37,372 ballots were cast out of 75,260 registered voters, for 49.7 percent voter turnout.