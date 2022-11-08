Just less than half of Franklin County registered voters cast ballots in Tuesday’s midterm election.
With all precincts reporting, 37,372 ballots were cast out of 75,260 registered voters, for 49.7 percent voter turnout.
“It’s not my 100 percent, but it’s a good number,” Franklin County Clerk Tim Baker said. “I think, statewide, they were in that 50-percent range, so we were right there with the state average.”
Overall, Baker said the day went very well, considering his office had numerous new things to deal with because of the state voting law that was approved last summer.
On Election Day, 34 people came into the clerk’s office to vote who had moved from other counties in the state.
“We had no clue what we would have for that, because it was the first time we’ve looked at it,” Baker said.
Things went smoothly with the new photo identification requirements, as well, Baker said. “Everybody was very cooperative with that,” he said.
The county had some issues with tablet computers early Tuesday in Washington’s Ward 4 precinct but things ran well after that, Baker said.
“A good problem to have is when we have precincts call and say we’re out of ‘I voted’ stickers,” he said. “We had a few that almost ran out, but they didn’t.”
The county ended up with 2,895 absentee ballots cast between in person at the county clerk’s office and mail-in ballots for people with permanent disabilities. That topped the 2,529 absentee ballots cast in the last midterm election in 2018.
In the last midterm election in November 2018, 43,394 of the then 71,982 registered voters in Franklin County, or 60.28 percent, voted. That election featured a more competitive U.S. Senate race between Democratic incumbent Claire McCaskill and Republican Josh Hawley, then the state attorney general.
In the 2020 presidential election, 54,008 of 74,219 registered voters, or 72.77 percent, cast ballots.
Baker ran unopposed for a second four-year term in office Tuesday, taking 98.28 percent of the vote. He looked forward to another four years in office, praising election judges and staff.
“We have a great staff and we work well together,” he said.
n Other races
In the only contested state House race involving part of Franklin County, state Rep. Mike McGirl, R-Potosi, received 9,412 votes across District 118, or 75.63 percent, to Democratic challenger Sally Brooks’ 3,033 votes, or 24.37 percent.
Among uncontested state House candidates, Kyle Marquart received 98 percent of the vote in District 109 and Brad Banderman got 96.58 percent in District 119.
Some candidates earned their first county-wide election victories Tuesday running unopposed, including Associate Circuit Judge Matthew Houston, who was appointed to office earlier this year and received 97.97 percent of the vote; Mark Brinkmann, who received 98.15 percent of the vote in his election for associate circuit judge; Lisa Smart, who was elected recorder of deeds with 98.46 percent; and Connie Ward, who will be circuit court clerk after garnering 98.46 percent.
Other county officials being reelected after not having general election opponents include Judge Joe Purschke, 98.14 percent; Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker, 97.22 percent; Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Becker, 98.31 percent; Collector of Revenue Doug Trentmann, 98.46 percent; and county Auditor Angela Gibson, 98.5 percent.
All candidates elected in the county Tuesday were Republicans. The support for the GOP continued in multicounty races, with Republican Senator-elect Eric Schmitt getting 67.58 percent in the county and state Auditor-elect Scott Fitzpatrick getting 71.82 percent.
While Amendment 3, which would legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri if passed, was in a tight race statewide, it fell in Franklin County, with 56.62 percent of voters opposed to it.
Meanwhile, in St. Clair, 60.21 percent of voters opted to have the city continue collecting a sales tax on out-of-state motor vehicle purchases.