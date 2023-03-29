Just over a month after rejecting a bid from St. Charles Nissan to buy two vehicles for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, county commissioners voted Tuesday to buy vehicles from the same dealership for thousands more.
The county will pay $83,980 for the two Nissan Pathfinders, an increase from the $80,978 bid they rejected at a Feb. 23 meeting.
“We have approved what should have been approved at the (earlier) meeting,” Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said after Tuesday’s vote.
In February, Second District Commissioner Dave Hinson pointed to specifications in the bid documents that required the vehicles to have “NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto,” saying that requirement eliminated car dealers other than Nissan from bidding, in explaining why he moved to hold off on the purchase.
“We can’t have bids that are that specific,” he said at the time.
Though the Nissan-specific requirements were removed after the bid was rejected, St. Charles Nissan remained the only bidder on the vehicles.
“They did it appropriately this time,” Hinson said at a Thursday, March 23, workshop meeting.
“And the first time,” said Brinker, the only commissioner not to vote against the purchase in February.
No one from the public spoke at Tuesday’s meeting, but at the Feb. 23 meeting, Bob Hunt, of Lonedell, urged commissioners to seek other bids during the public comment portion of the meeting, pointing out that Franklin County does not have a Nissan dealership.
“Does it have to be a Nissan? Can it be an American-made vehicle? Can it be in Franklin County?” Hunt asked. “There’s all kinds of unmarked vehicles that are American made and can be purchased from a business in Franklin County.”
Dennis Nevills, sales consultant with Dave Sinclair Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Pacific said after the February meeting that Sheriff Steve Pelton reached out to him about the bids and said the sheriff’s department was looking to acquire vehicles for undercover work and that suspects would be less likely to think a Nissan is a law enforcement SUV than they would an SUV like a Dodge Durango.
Also Tuesday, Brinker asked drivers to avoid going through the county’s low-water crossings when they are flooded. He pointed to an incident late Thursday in Wright County, in which two people drowned and four others were rescued after their vehicle was swept downstream by a fast-moving creek.
“It’s a simple decision, and I ask that people truly, truly, turn around, don’t drown,” he said. “Now there are two families that are mourning the loss of life, that probably wouldn’t have had to had the decision been made the proper way.”