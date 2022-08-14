With Franklin County’s existing election equipment hitting its out-of-date mark next year, county commissioners are spending $413,910 on new equipment.
“Honestly I wasn’t expecting to replace this,” Franklin County Clerk Tim Baker told commissioners at a July 28 workshop meeting. “We found out it was going to be obsolete. Doing it now puts us in the front of the line, instead of waiting.”
Commissioners approved the purchase at their Tuesday meeting.
The equipment is made by Unisyn and purchased through Henry M. Adkins & Son Inc., of Clinton.
The county is buying 55 OpenElect FreedomVote scan machines with ballot boxes, which are the machines ballots go in after voting, Baker said. It is also purchasing 55 Americans with Disabilities Act-compatible OpenElect ballot marking devices.
The county will also pay $27,705 annually for software, firmware and maintenance costs associated with the purchase.
The county plans to pay for the machines using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Baker said that prevents the county from having to use money from its election service fund, which has more than $100,000 in it. That money can be held and used the next time Franklin County needs election equipment.
The initial bid for the equipment was for $456,000, but with some polling places eliminated, the price was lower.
“Because we closed some precincts and consolidated them, we don’t need 63 units any more,” Baker said. “We only need 55.”
The clerk’s office will still have extra machines in addition to the ones set aside for each precinct, Baker said. “We have to have spares in case something goes down.”
Adkins also will dispose of the county’s old equipment as part of the agreement, Baker said.
He said he was told the county would use a similar process to the one used in the request for $2.6 million in ARPA money for the sheriff’s office earlier this year. That funding was sought for police camera systems, computers for the cyber crimes unit and new vehicles. That did not require an application, which ARPA funding requests from outside businesses or nonprofit agencies.
“It’s the unrestricted funds that we can utilize for those,” county Auditor Angela Gibson said.
Baker said the new equipment, which is expected to last 10 years, should be in place for the April 2023 municipal election.
“Then I have one election with new equipment before we hit 2024, which we know is going to be a nightmare,” he said, referring to the next presidential election year, when voter turnout is expected to be much higher than any other time.
The most recent presidential election in 2020 had 72.8 percent turnout, according to the clerk’s office. By comparison, turnout at the Aug. 2 primary election in Franklin County was 26.9 percent, with 20,027 of the county’s 74,572 registered voters casting ballots.