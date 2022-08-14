Travis Cragun fills out a ballot
Travis Cragun votes at the Labadie Community Center Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, during the Missouri primary election. Polls opened at 6 a.m. and closed at 7 p.m.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen

With Franklin County’s existing election equipment hitting its out-of-date mark next year, county commissioners are spending $413,910 on new equipment.

“Honestly I wasn’t expecting to replace this,” Franklin County Clerk Tim Baker told commissioners at a July 28 workshop meeting. “We found out it was going to be obsolete. Doing it now puts us in the front of the line, instead of waiting.”

