Franklin County commissioners approved several agreements related to road projects at their Tuesday, Jan. 24, meeting.
The county bought three pieces of land from property owners to be used for the new bridge on Huff Road, off Highway 47 near Luebbering in the southeastern part of the county. The purchases totaled $3,845.
The bridge, crossing a tributary of the Meramec River, is expected to be built in 2024, Franklin County Highway Administrator Jim Grutsch said.
The project has been approved by the Missouri Department of Transportation, which will pay for 80 percent of the bridge’s estimated cost of $880,289. The county will be responsible for paying 20 percent of that, or $176,058.
“That’s part of the reason it takes so long to go through the pipeline,” Grutsch said. “We have to seek a grant, and then the grant is issued and we go through all of the forms and approvals to get federal funding on those.”
The bridge has been in the works for several years, with commissioners initially voting to replace it in January 2021. At the time, the Huff Road bridge was one of two bridges rated 29.3 out of 100 by MoDOT, the lowest scores of any multi-lane county-owned bridges.
In addition, commissioners voted Tuesday to pay $1 for a permanent easement deed so the county can widen and pave Big Indian Creek Road, south of St. Clair. The agreement was made with Indian Creek Valley Farms LLC.
“That’s a road conversion that eventually will happen,” Grutsch said. “It’s a rock road now, within the next two to three years, we’ll convert it to a hard surface. We’re in the process of collecting the easements needed to take care of the ditching and what have you.”
The road conversion requires a 50-foot-wide right of way, compared to the current 30-foot-wide road, Grutsch said. “That allows us to get the pavement in and the ditching,” he said. “We take 10 feet on each side. The people still own the property, we don’t own the property, it’s just they’re giving us an easement for that 10 feet that allows us to work in there.”
The county does not yet have a cost estimate on the Big Indian Creek Road conversion, Grutsch said.