The Franklin County Government Center, Historic Courthouse, Judicial Center, and the Frnaklin County Health Department will be closed Thursday, Dec. 24 and Friday, Dec. 25 in observance of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, according to a press release from Franklin County Clerk Tim Baker.
The buildings will also be closed Friday, January 1, in observance of New Years Holiday.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department will remain open through the holidays.
Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said health department will likely not be releasing its daily COVID-19 reports on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.
Those wishing to pay their Franklin County property taxes can still submit their payments during the closure. Payments can be placed in the collectors green-colored drop box at the back of the County Government Center in Union. Receipts for payments placed in the drop box will be mailed to the taxpayers.