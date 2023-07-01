East-West Parkway first phase
Buy Now

The design engineering contract for the first phase of the East-West Parkway includes the section of road shown on this map, although only the portion shown in dark gray will be constructed initially.

 Submitted Photo.

Franklin County has endorsed a Washington annexation.

The Washington City Council voted May 15 to bring 19.7 acres near Bieker Road and Rabbit Trail Drive into the southern part of the city. State law requires the county commission to also approve the annexation, which it did by a 2-0 vote Tuesday, June 27.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.