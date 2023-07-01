Franklin County has endorsed a Washington annexation.
The Washington City Council voted May 15 to bring 19.7 acres near Bieker Road and Rabbit Trail Drive into the southern part of the city. State law requires the county commission to also approve the annexation, which it did by a 2-0 vote Tuesday, June 27.
“It has to do with voter registration and taxes and that sort of thing,” Mark Piontek, who is legal counselor for the county as well as Washington’s city attorney, said after the meeting.
The area being annexed will include the initial section of the planned East-West Parkway. According to previous Missourian reporting, the road is being built in conjunction with the new Stone Bridge housing development, a 35-home subdivision located in an area south of Rabbit Trail Drive and east of Bieker Road at the former site of the Koch Farm.
Washington City Administrator Darren Lamb previously said plans for the East-West Parkway go back to 1984. The long-term plan is for the East-West Parkway to intersect with Highway 47 and Highway A before turning north to connect with Highway 100, via the ongoing and future extension of High Street.
Lamb also said the city has had some preliminary discussions with property owners in the area where the road would connect with Highway 47, as well as hearing from the county government that a portion of the road going east from Highway A could be built as part of a planned development off of Country Club Road. The third portion, Lamb said, is the section of High Street that will eventually be part of the East-West Parkway, where construction has been ongoing.
The portion of the parkway to be built in conjunction with the Stone Bridge development will only go approximately 1,100 linear feet, as far east as Koch Cattle Drive, a new street planned to access homes in the subdivision.
Having control of the property where the road will be built will allow the city to manage the East-West Parkway’s construction to ensure it will function as a major thoroughfare by implementing certain requirements of development along the roadway.
Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker did not attend Tuesday’s meeting.
