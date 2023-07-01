Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread and possibly severe this afternoon. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. High 89F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.