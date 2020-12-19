Franklin County commissioners have approved a fiscal year 2021 budget that includes a 3 percent cost-of-living pay increase for employees.
“Traditionally, financial planning and budgeting has recognized the importance of maintaining a competitive employee wage and benefits package for retention purposes,” Franklin County Auditor Angela Gibson wrote in her budget message. “The recommendation of an increase in compensation is based on a careful analysis of the county’s financial position and considers the stable situation in revenue and the reserve position in all funds with employee compensation budgets. The county’s sound financial position reflects the quality, conscientiousness and efficiency of its employees.”
Commissioners approved the total budget with $62 million in spending for regular operations at a special meeting Tuesday, Dec. 15. The budget had $48.9 million in total revenue, plus $30.7 million in available fund balances, giving the county $79.6 million available.
“The priorities for the 2021 budget include maintaining financial stability of major operating funds despite the unforeseen impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Gibson told commissioners at the budget meeting.
The budget includes $21.4 million for the general fund, more than $19 million for the road and bridge fund and $5.2 million in CARES Act funding.
“This is an expenditure because we anticipate it being a transfer out back to the state of Missouri,” Gibson said of the CARES money, which was awarded by the federal government to assist local governments with coronavirus-related expenses.
The budget also includes $7.5 million to cover remaining jail and emergency dispatch expansion costs.
The budget includes a general fund tax rate of 13.26 cents per $100 of assessed property tax valuation, up from 12.73 cents in 2019. The road and bridge tax rate of 21.02 cents per $100 valuation remains stable.
Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said this was the earliest the budget has been approved since he was elected to the commission in 2012.
“With a new auditor in place, with minimal information being left from which to work, I can’t say how impressed I am and this commission is with the performance of the auditor’s office,” he said. “That’s the honest to God truth. It’s really, truly something to be proud of.”
Gibson was appointed interim auditor by Gov. Mike Parson in February after longtime Auditor Tammy Vemmer retired Feb. 3 with just under three years left on her four-year term. Gibson was elected in November to complete the final two years of Vemmer’s term.
Brinker also praised other department heads for working well together on the budget.
“The knowledge of the fact that these dollars are, indeed, the dollars of the people and being treated as such is very impressive,” he said. “All the electeds came into all the budget hearings and meetings with that in mind.”