Franklin County Government Center

Franklin County recently erected signs for a higher speed limit on one road but officials are looking at potentially lowering the maximum speed on some other roads.

County commissioners actually voted in 2006 to increase the speed limit on North Bend Loop, south of Union, to 40 mph from 30 mph. But for some reason, the new speed limit signs were never installed.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.