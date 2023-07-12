Franklin County recently erected signs for a higher speed limit on one road but officials are looking at potentially lowering the maximum speed on some other roads.
County commissioners actually voted in 2006 to increase the speed limit on North Bend Loop, south of Union, to 40 mph from 30 mph. But for some reason, the new speed limit signs were never installed.
Residents in the area recently brought the discrepancy to the attention of county Highway Administrator Jim Grutsch, and county workers changed the signs to 40 mph on June 27.
“The commission authorized it to be 40 mph,” Grutsch told commissioners of their 2006 counterparts at a workshop meeting Thursday. “They did not do a commission order to put the 40 mph signs up.”
There appear to be more spots around the county where the posted signs do not match what the speed limits should be, Grutsch added.
“We’re going to put together a list of where the questions are and see if you guys want to review those and see if you want to change them,” he said.
Grutsch clarified after the meeting that any additional speed limit adjustments in the county would lead to lower speed limits.
Typically, the commission directs paved roads to have a 40 mph speed limit, while unpaved roads are 30 mph, Grutsch said. But some have conditions like hills or line of sight issues that could require lower exceptions to those rules.
“We’re reviewing those,” Grutsch told The Missourian. “There are only half a dozen or so roads that will probably fall under that. I just want to get a list of those together so we can go to the commission on that, and see if we can come to a resolution.”
Grutsch also updated commissioners on the new highway department facility the county is building east of Beaufort on Highway 50. He said Cochran Engineering recently went to the site to determine land grades and planned to modify the location of the main building. “We’re going to scoot it over a little bit so the grade is not quite as intense,” he said.
Grutsch added that six acres of the 41.3-acre site will be used as a shooting range for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
“They’re going to pursue putting a small little structure there for storage, and whatever work is done, (the sheriff’s department) has to pay for it,” Grutsch said.
The county closed on the land at 3401 Highway 50 in April. It plans to consolidate its current highway maintenance sheds in Union and northwest of Leslie into one site, which will also house the highway department offices.
