Cherie Counts, who was running for reelection to her Ward 1 St. Clair Board of Aldermen seat, has announced she is dropping out of the race and stepping away from the office she’s held on and off since 2005.
Counts’ decision means that the other candidate, Charlene Saling, is running unopposed.
Counts said she dropped out of the race because of personal health reasons.
When asked if she was out of St. Clair politics for good, she said, “Probably, but I’m not sure. If I get healthier I may run again.”
Counts was first elected to the Board of Aldermen in 2005, and she was elected again in 2008, according to the Franklin County Clerk’s elections records. In 2016, she ran to be St. Clair’s city collector and won. Then she returned to the Board of Aldermen in 2020.
Counts said she is proud of the work she’s done. “I love this town and wanted to do everything I could to make it better.”
Saling said “it saddens” her that Counts is dropping out of the election.
“It makes for a healthier environment when there is more than one (candidate) on the ballot,” she said. “I was looking forward to running against her, but I understand her very personal reasons for stepping down.”
That being said, Saling is excited to work to improve St. Clair in a few key areas, including the comprehensive plan that recently expired.
“I’m looking forward to plugging in there and making long range plans for our city,” she said. “For years people have said that St. Clair is on the cusp or the border of turning a corner for development.”
Cleaning up and improving the city’s aesthetics are other priorities Saling hopes to tackle.
“I think that all of us need to be on board with cleaning the city and developing a brighter image when people drive through our community,” she said. “What kind of image are they leaving our community with? Did they see this as a community where somebody wants to relocate, to live, to send their children to schools in?”
Saling also serves as the executive director of the St. Clair Chamber of Commerce.