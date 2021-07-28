Although still a week out from the Washington Town & Country Fair's official Aug. 4 start date, excitement is building for this weekend's parade and kick-off party.
The Washington Area Chamber of Commerce Fair Kick-off Party will be from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Main Park Pavilion on High Street. Food and drink will be available to purchase.
At 4 p.m., the parade route will take off from Circle and High streets, traveling south down High Street to Fifth Street. From there, the caravan will head east to Jefferson Street and then north to Main Street. The parade will end at Cedar and Main streets, and all entries will then head down Front Street back toward the Fairgrounds.
Floats can elect to be judged before the route begins, and the judges will award first-, second- and third-place trophies back at the Kick-off Party following the event. Entries are to start lining up at 2:30.
More information about the parade and the complete schedule of fair activities can be found online at washmofair.com or on Facebook @washmofair.