Washington is about a month away from the opening of a new Starbucks location.
Currently under construction at 1901 Rabbit Trail Drive and Highway 100 in the new Bank of Franklin County branch, this will be the second Starbucks store in Washington.
The other is located inside the Target store in the Phoenix Center shopping center. Previously, a standalone Starbucks operated at 3081 Phoenix Center Drive, but closed in 2013, according to Missourian archives.
“Washington, we think, is a very solid trade area for us to take advantage of the traffic up and down Highway 100 and the population that has been growing over the years,” said John FitzGerald, manager of store development in the St. Louis area.
FitzGerald said the coffee company had been looking to replace the closed store for a few years before leasing the 2,2000-square-foot space from the Bank of Franklin County became an option.
The shop will seat about 30 people inside and will have a standard menu of assorted hot and cold beverages, snacks and hot food. It will feature a drive-thru and outdoor patio.
FitzGerald said a typical store has as many as eight people working at one time. He said the team will likely be composed of approximately 30 full- and part-time staff members.