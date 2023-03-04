Washington City Hall
Buy Now
Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

With site excavation work already underway for the new AZZ Precoat facility, the Washington City Council is expected to approve two engineering contracts on Monday for improvements in the new industrial park. 

AZZ Precoat is building a 250,000-square-foot facility, which is expected to employ 80 people. The facility is expected to be operational in 2025. 