With site excavation work already underway for the new AZZ Precoat facility, the Washington City Council is expected to approve two engineering contracts on Monday for improvements in the new industrial park.
AZZ Precoat is building a 250,000-square-foot facility, which is expected to employ 80 people. The facility is expected to be operational in 2025.
The company’s manufacturing plant will be the first in the 115-acre Oldenburg Industrial Park, which officially opened in October 2021. The initial investment is expected to be $110 million, with an additional $25 million planned over the next 15 years.
Washington Community and Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci said both contracts are with Cochran Engineering.
The first contract, for $207,000, is specifically for the design and construction management of the improvements needed on Highway 100 for the industrial park. Among the improvements are a proposed left turn lane, a right turn lane and wider shoulders.
Funding for the improvements will come from the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Cost Share Program, which Maniaci said has not publicly committed funds toward the project.
“We feel very confident in the grant application. I mean, when you have the state’s governor quoted in the press release (for AZZ Precoat) and vocalizing his support for the project, you feel pretty good about your chances, which is why we are moving forward with this contract,” Maniaci said. A review committee for the Cost Share Program is slated to meet later this month and an announcement could be made in early April as to whether the city’s application has received funding.
“We feel like we need to move now so that we can get this work scheduled,” Maniaci said.
The second contract, which totals $157,000, is specifically for the improvements related to the water, sewer and roads. The city is also seeking state funds to cover the construction costs of these improvements, but the state’s department of economic development does not cover the engineering costs for these improvements.
Instead, Maniaci is proposing that the city pay for the second contract using revenue from the capital improvement sales tax.
In total, Maniaci said the city is projecting that the engineering work will take up to six months to complete. The construction for all of these improvements will take an additional six months.
“We would hope to have all of this done by this time next year,” Maniaci said.