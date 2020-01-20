The Washington City Council will meet Tuesday, Jan. 21.
The council will not meet Monday because of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
The council will have a committee meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday followed by the council meeting. The lone item on the agenda is a workshop to discuss the city’s sold waste options.
The city recently sought bids for a new vendor to haul trash and recycling. The city currently does its own hauling.
The workshop will review the proposals and the different options the vendors presented.
The regular meeting will begin at 7 p.m. The city is expected to vote on an ordinance for a new trash provider at the meeting.
The council also will vote to purchase new equipment for the Washington Fire Company. Changes to the city code also are on the agenda.