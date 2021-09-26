Plans for a 310-unit apartment complex in Washington took a significant step forward Monday as the Washington City Council unanimously approved the preliminary plat for the development, which is known as Terrace in Washington.
The developer behind the 23-acre project is Monty Taha, who is the developer behind the Legends Terrace Apartments in Eureka.
With the preliminary plat approved, the council has OK’d the layout of the lots for the 15 apartment buildings and planned streets, which include an extension of Don Avenue and the construction of a new road, K.J. Unnerstall Drive.
A final plat will be presented to the city later, according to Washington Community and Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci. Maniaci said he expects the developer will also eventually share renderings of what the apartments will look like with the city, though they are not required to share renderings per city code.
Such renderings are only required in certain areas, such as downtown Washington.
The Terrace in Washington, which will be located south of Highway 100 near Pottery Road and High Street, will include walking trails, a clubhouse, a swimming pool and other features, according to city officials.
Before the vote, there was some discussion among council members and Maniaci.
Ward 1 Councilman Steve Sullentrup asked if neighbors had expressed concerns. Maniaci said the city received a lot of feedback when the council originally rezoned the property, but many of those concerns were addressed by adding duplexes on the south end of the development. The duplexes, Maniaci said, will act as a buffer between parking and the road and the homes on Spring Valley Drive.
The duplexes are not currently included in the proposed 310 apartments.
Ward 3 Councilman Greg Skornia asked if fire trucks would be able to navigate the turns in the proposed apartment complex. Maniaci said the developer would have to prove to the city that fire trucks could make the turns before building any roads.
Skornia, who represents the ward where these homes would be built, feels a little torn about the project.
“For 20 years, I have been wanting more affordable housing and smaller lot sizes,” he said. “And now it’s here, and I’m not happy with the density, but it is what it is.”
Maniaci told The Missourian that the buildings are being constructed in two phases, but it is not yet clear when construction would begin. It is also unclear what the square footage of each of the apartments will be.
Maniaci is hopeful that this development fills a gap in Washington’s housing market. He said that the city has long lacked options for young renters who are not ready to purchase a home. He hopes this provides those options.
In June, preliminary population estimates from the U.S. census bureau showed a 2 percent increase in Washington’s population since 2010, while Union grew 16.5 percent and Pacific grew 3 percent over the same time period. Maniaci hopes projects like this can help boost Washington’s number.