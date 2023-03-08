Medians on Highway 100 (copy)
A car drives westbound on Highway 100 through past a grassy median May 3 in Washington. On Monday, March 6, the Washington City Council voted to outsource the maintenance of the medians in hopes of improving the overall appearance of the medians. 

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

A Chesterfield-based landscape company will take over the maintenance of four Highway 100 medians following Monday night’s decision by the Washington City Council.

“I’ve maxed my guys out on the potential of what they are able to do in terms of maintaining the medians,” Washington Parks & Recreation Director Wayne Dunker said Monday. Dunker and Public Works Director John Nilges jointly presented information to the City Council on what could be done to improve the overall appearance of the medians. 