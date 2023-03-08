A Chesterfield-based landscape company will take over the maintenance of four Highway 100 medians following Monday night’s decision by the Washington City Council.
“I’ve maxed my guys out on the potential of what they are able to do in terms of maintaining the medians,” Washington Parks & Recreation Director Wayne Dunker said Monday. Dunker and Public Works Director John Nilges jointly presented information to the City Council on what could be done to improve the overall appearance of the medians.
The medians, which were funded through a federal grant in 2011, have been planted with native wildflowers and grasses since 2013. The city has maintained the medians since then.
The manpower cost of mulching, pruning, spraying, pulling and replacing plants is $11,630 per year. That cost increases by $3,640 if the city has to use the irrigation system within the medians, according to Dunker and Nilges’ presentation.
“Right now, (the city) is getting the maintenance that you’re paying for, which we are hearing from people is not enough,” Nilges said. Both Dunker and Nilges were in support of the one year contract with Go Green Lawn and Landscape, of Chesterfield, for $26,500 per year.
“We believe with regular maintenance that these medians can look better,” Nilges said. Ultimately, the City Council voted 5-2 to approve the contract.
Second Ward Councilman Mark Wessels agreed, saying that, “We are spending $11,000 and no one likes it. To me, it makes sense to try something else. We’ve got to do something.”
Wessels was the lone vote in support of outsourcing the maintenance for the medians in May 2022 when the Washington City Council voted down a five-year contract with DJM Ecological Services, who also submitted a bid for Monday night’s meeting for $37,110 per year.
On Monday night, Wessels was joined in support of the contract by First Ward Councilman Al Behr, Third Ward Councilman Chad Briggs, Fourth Ward Councilman Mike Coulter and Fourth Ward Councilman Joe Holtmeier.
Voting against the contract were First Ward Councilman Duane Reed and Second Ward Councilman Mark Hidritch. Third Ward Councilman Jeff Patke was absent.
Reed countered Wessels’ argument saying that he believed spending the additional money was not the solution.
“I don’t know why we can’t do it (in house),” Reed said. “I’m all for just letting it go another year, rather than spending good money that I never liked spending in the beginning.”
Funding for the contract comes from the city’s stormwater fund, which Nilges explained is because the native plants in the median help to absorb water in the otherwise all-asphalt environment.
“The plants help prevent more water from going into our storm water system,” Nilges said.
Other members of the City Council said Monday that it was not the amount of the contract that bothered them.
“It is that we are not seeing any changes to the medians. It feels like we are just kicking the can down the road,” Behr said.
Briggs agreed, saying that he would have liked to see some sort of graphic that explained what would be done to improve the medians.
“I agree we need to find a solution, but I think our problem is that we can’t see what this is going to look like,” Briggs said. “A lot of times when you guys come before us you have a visual of what things are going to look like. I think that would have helped.”
Nilges said creating a visual aid for the contract would have been difficult.
“There is no silver bullet here, because what everyone wants is so different,” Nilges said. The one-year contract, which could be extended for up to five years, will see the company provide regular maintenance for the medians on East Highway 100.
Martin Ewell, president of Go Green Lawn and Landscape, told the council that they have similar contracts for median maintenance in Wildwood and Ellisville.
“We do miles of this stuff every year,” Ewell said.
With the contract now approved, Dunker said the biggest change that motorists will see is that crews will begin putting mulch in the medians.
“There will probably be many things that they do that the public won’t see,” Dunker said. “Our hope is that this summer we will all be to see the benefit of their work when there is more flowers than Johnson grass.”
He said the contract will also enable his department’s employees to focus their time elsewhere, such as developing the new trails in the Miller-Post Nature Reserve, cleaning up brush and hazardous trees along the Busch Creek Greenway Trail, assemble and install more memorial benches, and general park mark maintenance.
Dunker said he knows that even with the contract signed that there will continue to be interest and scrutiny on the state of the medians.
“I think people look at places like Wildwood, which is fairly close to Washington, and they see their medians and wonder why we can’t have medians like that,” Dunker said. “They don’t necessarily realize that we have some very strict rules from (the Missouri Department of Transportation) about what can be in the medians.”