Washington City Hall
Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

While the November general election happened just weeks ago, attention is already turning to the April 4, 2023, municipal elections when four seats of the Washington City Council will be on the ballot. 

Candidate filing for this election begins Dec. 6 and will continue through Dec. 27. The four incumbents up for reelection are First Ward Councilman Duane Reed, Second Ward Councilman Mark Wessels, Third Ward Councilman Jeff Patke and Fourth Ward Councilman Joe Holtmeier. 