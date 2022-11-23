While the November general election happened just weeks ago, attention is already turning to the April 4, 2023, municipal elections when four seats of the Washington City Council will be on the ballot.
Candidate filing for this election begins Dec. 6 and will continue through Dec. 27. The four incumbents up for reelection are First Ward Councilman Duane Reed, Second Ward Councilman Mark Wessels, Third Ward Councilman Jeff Patke and Fourth Ward Councilman Joe Holtmeier.
All but Wessels said they definitely planned to seek another term.
“I’m on the fence right now. I plan to make a decision soon,” said Wessels, who will be 76 at the next election.
“If I decide to run, I have every intention of being there to sign up first thing that morning,” Wessels said. He said he is seeking input from some community members to gauge whether he should seek reelection. Wessels was first elected in 2019.
All four of the incumbents say the past year has been a challenging one for them as a governing body, as they and their colleagues on the council faced “many difficult decisions.” Those difficult decisions are not impacting Wessels’ decision on whether to run for a third term.
“We’ve made some tough decisions, and I stand by the way I’ve voted. I don’t regret any of the decisions we’ve made,” Wessels said.
Wessels represents the city’s Second Ward, which encompasses the southeastern portions of Washington. The ward boasts some of the city’s largest shopping centers and retail businesses, including Target, JC Penney, Walmart, Kohl’s, and Dick’s Sporting Goods, but has also been an area of substantial residential growth in recent years as new homes are constructed in subdivisions south of Phoenix Center Park.
What Others Have To Say
First Ward Councilman Duane Reed said he would like to serve a second term on the city council.
“It has been very interesting, and I’ve learned a lot,” Reed said. Washington’s First Ward is a largely residential ward, though it does include a sliver of downtown and the businesses along East Fifth Street. The ward also includes Mercy Hospital Washington and a number of city parks, including Krog Park, McLaughlin Field, the Optimist Park, Burger Park, and South Point Bark Park.
Third Ward Councilman Jeff Patke said despite the difficult — and sometimes controversial decisions — that the city council has had to make this past term, he plans to run for a sixth term. He was first elected in 2013.
Developments in the city’s Third Ward have been the subject of ardent debate in recent months, most notably over a developer’s request to open a homeless shelter in the ward. The Third Ward stretches from areas south of West Fifth Street to south of Highway 100 just north of Krakow.
“This is an exciting time in Washington with the new (AZZ Precoat) factory coming to town, and all of the wonderful things happening in downtown. I’d still like to be involved and help guide the city forward,” said Holtmeier. He represents much of downtown Washington and the majority of the city’s industrial parks.
Holtmeier agreed with his colleagues that there have been “some really trying times,” but said he still enjoys being on the council.
Holtmeier, who was first elected in 2011, is the second-longest serving member of the current city council. Second Ward Councilman Mark Hidritch, elected in 2010, is the longest serving member.