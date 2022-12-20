Washington’s legal advisers are researching how the city might restrict or prohibit panhandling after members of the Washington City Council said they have received complaints from residents about pushy panhandlers.
“We’ve got to do something, and this is a start,” said First Ward Councilman Duane Reed. He, along with Second Ward Councilman Mark Hidritch, broached the subject of a “growing homeless problem” during Monday’s meeting of the Washington City Council.
“I’m getting calls from business owners that homeless individuals are scaring customers, scaring the staff and not wanting to leave the property. It is time we do something,” said Hidritch, who told The Missourian after the meeting that the phone calls have primarily come from business owners with businesses located along Highway 100 and Highway 47.
“There are some limits to what (the city) can do,” said Mark Piontek, the city’s attorney. Members of the council requested that Piontek review the matter and draft possible ordinances that the council could vote on at an upcoming meeting.
Reed said he hopes the city considers joining O’Fallon and other cities who have approved ordinances that ban panhandling on public property.
“It is my understanding that they can be on the corner of a public street and until they enter the street they aren’t in violation. But once they step out into the street to take a dollar from you, then they are in violation,” Reed said. “To me, that makes sense.”
According to Piontek, such a ban would not allow the city “to pick and choose” who can collect money at an intersection, potentially spelling the end of the tradition of seeing civic groups such as the Knights of Columbus, VFW or others soliciting donations at the intersection of Fifth and Jefferson Street.
“We’re not trying to put them out by any means,” Reed said. “I don’t think any property owner in town would have any problem with people from that organization being on their property and raising money for the organization.”
Piontek cautioned members of the city council that such an ordinance could be challenged in the courts.
For example, shortly after a similar ordinance went into effect in Joplin in 2018, the American Civil Liberties Union filed a free-speech lawsuit against the city in federal court. The ACLU alleged that an individual’s right to free speech was violated when they were forced to leave a location where they were asking for money. The city and the plaintiff, who is identified as a man who had lost his job and was living in his car, ultimately settled the lawsuit and the city rescinded the ordinance.
“It is anybody’s guess, but to my knowledge (the O’Fallon ordinance) has not been litigated yet,” Piontek said. “I’ve read about some challenges elsewhere to these sorts of ordinances, but I haven’t seen anything where it’s been determined whether it is valid or not.”
In addition to O’Fallon, the cities of Brentwood, Chesterfield, Des Peres, Ellisville and Manchester have all rewritten city ordinances in an effort to limit people soliciting money and approaching drivers. In August, Manchester passed an ordinance banning all pedestrians or wheelchair users from being in the right of way, including on medians, when a sidewalk is available.
Residents there had complained about panhandlers with children and drivers worried for their safety. Others had complained about debris in the medians and disruptions to traffic.
Last year, St. Joseph imposed restrictions on where panhandlers could stand citing traffic counts on particular streets as justification for banning panhandling.
Washington Mayor Doug Hagedorn said he doesn’t want to ignore the issues raised by Reed and Hidritch, nor does he want to ignore the reported actions of panhandlers who have become aggressive.
“While everyone is welcome in Washington, (people who are homeless) still need to abide by our laws and ordinances. If they can’t abide by those rules, then they are not welcome here,” Hagedorn said. He continued, “We are not the only city in the United States that is dealing with this, so we need to look to see what other cities and communities are doing to address this issue.”
Hagedorn said any new ordinance will likely not erase the issue of homelessness from the public’s view.
“We can manage this by an ordinance, but no ordinance is going to end homelessness or make this all go away,” Hagedorn said.
According to Piontek and Washington Police Chief Jim Armstrong, even without a new ordinance, if the individual is on private property then the property owner or business owner should call WPD. A police officer will be dispatched to the scene. If the person still refuses to leave, they can be cited for trespassing.
The circumstances are different if the individual is on public property, according to city officials.