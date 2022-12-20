Washington City Hall
Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

Washington’s legal advisers are researching how the city might restrict or prohibit panhandling after members of the Washington City Council said they have received complaints from residents about pushy panhandlers. 

“We’ve got to do something, and this is a start,” said First Ward Councilman Duane Reed. He, along with Second Ward Councilman Mark Hidritch, broached the subject of a “growing homeless problem” during Monday’s meeting of the Washington City Council. 