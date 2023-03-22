An effort to ban panhandling in Washington has stalled.
“I’m disappointed, very disappointed,” said Second Ward Councilman Mark Hidritch, who along with other members of the Washington City Council had been advocating for the city to approve an ordinance that would bar people from soliciting money while on city property or in the right-of-way of city streets.
Washington City Attorney Mark Piontek said Monday during the regular meeting of the Washington City Council that there are some “real practical problems” with such a prohibition.
“You’re not going to arrest people for doing this. You’re going to be issuing traffic tickets. So they will come to the courthouse and you’re going to assess a fine and court costs. If they’re indigent and can’t afford to pay the fines and court costs, then there will be no real penalty for them and then all you’re going to have accomplished is that the city will have issued a bunch of tickets,” Piontek said.
Washington Police Chief Jim Armstrong said his department also had some concerns about enforcing such an ordinance.
“There would definitely be some challenges to enforcing it,” Armstrong told the council.
Third Ward Councilman Jeff Patke said Piontek’s description of the potential outcome of a prohibition was “a bit presumptuous.”
“It is a bit presumptuous to say that people don’t have any money to pay a ticket,” Patke said. “Or that these tickets somehow don’t mean anything. I mean, I understand pile up traffic tickets and that people won’t pay anything, but it is presumptuous to say that no one would.”
First Ward Councilman Duane Reed said the city should still adopt an ordinance banning panhandling and leave it up to an officer’s discretion as to whether a ticket is issued.
“I’m not saying a ticket needs to be issued every time or that they are going to be paid,” Reed said. “I am saying that we have to have some kind of enforcement here. The ordinance could at least act as some kind of deterrent.”
Piontek countered that it would likely not be much of a deterrent if panhandlers quickly learned that they would be issued a ticket that they would never have to pay.
Piontek also cautioned that adopting such an ordinance could expose the city to possible litigation.
“If they are on private property, they are trespassing and they can be arrested for trespassing,” Piontek said. “But right now, for public property, we don’t have a clear legal standard to follow.”
Cities who have adopted similar pandhandling crackdowns have faced lengthy legal battles.
For example, shortly after a similar ordinance went into effect in Joplin in 2018, the American Civil Liberties Union filed a free-speech lawsuit against the city in federal court. The ACLU alleged that an individual’s right to free speech was violated when they were forced to leave a location where they were asking for money. The city and the plaintiff, who is identified as a man who had lost his job and was living in his car, ultimately settled the lawsuit and the city rescinded the ordinance.
Piontek said there are several other cases that he is following from St. Charles and St. Louis counties.
Washington Mayor Doug Hagedorn said he would not be supportive of any action that could lead the city to be sued.
“I don’t have a problem of us leading from the front when the time calls for it,” Hagedorn said. “However, I don’t think this is one of those times. I think it is probably best for us to keep our eyes and ears open and to see what other cities do. These ordinances are going to go before a court, and I think we just need to wait until a court decides.”
Second Ward Councilman Mark Wessels said he had asked several city officials about their ordinances.
“I don’t think we have an example of how to put this in right now,” Wessels said.
Piontek and others said the city’s ordinances would need to be narrow in their focus, if they were to survive a legal challenge. Such an ordinance would mirror an ordinance passed by O’Fallon in November. Violators of that ordinance could be fined up to $500, according to media reports.
“Soliciting in the right-of-way of a street is a safety issue, because having people in the middle of the roadway is not safe for anyone,” Armstrong said.
Ultimately, the city council agreed to refer the matter back to the city’s traffic commission so that they could continue to study the issue and be ready to act once a court rules on the ordinances being contested in court.
Hidritch said he knows people will be frustrated by the decision.
“We were advised by our legal counsel to wait,” Hidritch told The Missourian after the meeting. “He is stating that our hands are tied as a city at this time, because of these cases in court. Until he sees those cases move, we are just on hold with this.”