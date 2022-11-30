Washington City Hall
Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

Five months after rejecting a five-year, $100,000 landscaping maintenance bid for the controversial medians along Highway 100, the Washington City Council heard a report during the Nov. 21 meeting about what can be done to improve the medians’ appearance. 

“We’ve heard that there are maybe some people out there who don’t like what is planted out there now,” said Washington City Administrator Darren Lamb, who said that after the May vote, the city formed a committee to meet and discuss the medians. The committee was tasked with considering every option, including the removal of all plants from within the median or an entire landscape redesign of the medians that were constructed in 2013 and would cost the city nearly $12,000 yearly in continued maintenance expenses. This includes the cost of mulching, cutting back various plants, spraying for weeds, replacing dead or dying plants and other maintenance costs.  