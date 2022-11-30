Five months after rejecting a five-year, $100,000 landscaping maintenance bid for the controversial medians along Highway 100, the Washington City Council heard a report during the Nov. 21 meeting about what can be done to improve the medians’ appearance.
“We’ve heard that there are maybe some people out there who don’t like what is planted out there now,” said Washington City Administrator Darren Lamb, who said that after the May vote, the city formed a committee to meet and discuss the medians. The committee was tasked with considering every option, including the removal of all plants from within the median or an entire landscape redesign of the medians that were constructed in 2013 and would cost the city nearly $12,000 yearly in continued maintenance expenses. This includes the cost of mulching, cutting back various plants, spraying for weeds, replacing dead or dying plants and other maintenance costs.
“Almost since the beginning, I think that there were different expectations for the medians. As in, there was what people would like to see versus what the city actually can do, what the city has the manpower to do, and things like that,” said Washington Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker, who served on the committee. Also on the committee were Public Works Director John Nilges, Mayor Doug Hagedorn, First Ward Councilman Al Behr, Parks and Recreation Commission member Kevin Kriete, Parks and Recreation Commission Member Dave Wehmeyer, Washington Area Highway Transportation Committee Member Craig Mueller, property developer Joe Vernaci, and Lamb.
In his presentation on behalf of his fellow committee members, Dunker said they had identified five solutions.
The first solution was to improve the visual appearance and maintenance schedule of the medians by hiring a third party contractor.
“This would eliminate city staff of any risk of being injured and move them to focus on other areas within the city,” Dunker said.
The second solution that was identified by the committee was to remove all of the plants and to pour concrete in the center of the medians. The cost of concrete work would be around $250,000, Dunker said. He also warned that the city may be faced with reimbursing the federal government with $500,000 given that the federal government helped to pay for the construction of the medians.
A third solution would be a redesign of the medians. This redesign, which would still focus on native Missouri grasses and flowers, would also add pervious pavers to the medians to create sections of specific plants.
“In one section, you might have tall grasses, but in the next section you might have a flowering plant,” Dunker said. “We’d make sure that it all went together and that we used plants that didn’t really spread from one place to another.”
The fourth solution would be to remove all of the existing plants and to replace them with turf grass and other non-native plants, grasses and flowers.
A fifth solution, Dunker said, could be done in conjunction with either the first, third or fourth solutions.
“We’ve recently had a service club express interest in sponsoring part of the median,” Dunker said. “That means, they would pay for the maintenance of it through a contractor. Whether that is through the city or through their own contract, I think, still needs to be discussed, but it is an idea that needs to be hashed out.”